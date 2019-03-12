Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Feb. 22

City of Union

Report 19-015909: Jeffrey T. Schulte, 54, of Englewood, was criminally trespassed from Trish’s Café after becoming disorderly. He was released and provided a ride home by another patron of the business.

Report 19-015940: A resident reported that he was contacted by phone and informed that for $300 he could have lifetime virus protection installed on his computer. He allowed the caller to have remote access to his laptop computer and provided the caller with his debit card number. Later in the week the subject called again and told the victim he was going to refund the $300 into his checking account. The victim allowed the caller to have access to his laptop again and the caller told him to watch his checking account. He observed that a $10,000 deposit had been made. The caller said he made a mistake and would lose his job if he didn’t get $9,500 back. The victim went to the bank and withdrew $9,500 from the account and sent it by priority shipment via FedEx. Later the man called again and told the victim he had deposited $3,000 into his account and that he needed him to go to Kroger to buy $2,000 in Kroger gift cards and then read the numbers off to him. The victim bought the wrong gift cards and the caller became irate and hung up. The victim became suspicious and contacted his bank. He learned that the $10,000 had been transferred from his savings into his checking account by the caller when he gave him access to his laptop. The bank froze his accounts and started an investigation.

Clay Township

Report 19-312-02: An officer observed a car stop in the intersection of Wellbaum and Brookville Salem roads that backed up into a driveway. A male exited the vehicle and began walking in the roadway. The officer activated his emergency lights and made contact with the male who stated he dropped his cell phone while throwing out a cigarette. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle and two other occupants, one of which was a wanted subject. Jacob Lowery, 34, at large, was arrested on a warrant out of Wayne County, Indiana for illegal entry. Clay Township also charged him for possession of heroin. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Feb. 25

City of Englewood

Report 19-0167717: A 14-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0280: Police responded to a reported burglary at Orchard Grove Apartments. The victim told police that an unknown subject broke into the apartment and removed a 55 inch Insignia TV with a cable box and Fire Strick attached to it as well as her child’s laptop computer. Police found the screen to the front window bent open and white paint shavings by the front door. A neighbor told the victim that a suspicious white male was observed walking around outside the apartment complex at 2:30 a.m. The burglary took place between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

City of Englewood

Report 19-016996: Ricardo Lovett, 61, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-017127: Peggy J. Bilpuch, 57, of Union, was charged with theft at Kroger. She was issued a trespass warning and told never to return to Kroger. Bilpuch was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 19-016977: Police responded to the 400 block of Merrymaid on the report of an assault. Both parties involved refused to press charges.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

City of Englewood

Report 19-017404: Jacob C. Evans, 24, of Arcanum, was charged with theft at Meijer and possessing drug abuse instruments (syringe). He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-017445: Bethany L. Swann, 32, at large, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, March 1

City of Englewood

Report 19-018105: Rachel N. Chrisman, 25, of Vandalia, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, March 2

City of Englewood

Report 19-018224: An officer spotted a vehicle traveling north on Main Street at 2:12 a.m. without its headlights on. A traffic stop was performed and upon approaching the driver an odor of alcohol was detected. Brooklyn D. Phillips, 24, of Englewood, was charged with lighted lights required, driving under the influence and driving under the influence over the legal limit. She registered at .140 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 19-018363: Jaqueisha D. Cooper, 28, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Monday, March 4

City of Union

Report 19-018919: An unknown subject stole the rear license plate off a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Merrymaid Dr.

Tuesday, March 5

City of Union

Report 19-019041: An officer stopped a driver from making a U-turn without signaling with oncoming traffic approaching at the intersection of Main Street and Martindale Road. After approaching the vehicle an odor of raw marijuana was detected. The officer found a bong in the driver’s side door with marijuana in the bowl and also found large bags of marijuana in the center console. Nathan A. Morgan, 23, of New Carlisle, was charged with possession of drugs, issued a court summons and released.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

