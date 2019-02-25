Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Feb. 11

City of Englewood

Report 19-012616: Ardist D. Gentry, Jr., 55, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Report 19-012686: An unknown subject smashed the passenger side rear window on a vehicle parked in the Planet Fitness lot and removed a purse containing a Washington state driver’s license, military dependent identification, two Visa and one American Express credit card and personal checks.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

City of Englewood

Report 19-012868: Police were dispatched to the area of Castilian & Company in reference to a subject approaching customers and acting strange. Officers located the subject in front of Union Food and Gas. He provided a false name to police. Michael A. Mc Donald, 34, of Dayton 45406, was charged with obstructing official business and was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County for probation violation (possession of cocaine). He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-012896: One 12-year-old and two 13-year-old females were charged with theft at Walmart. All three were released to an adult guardian.

Report 19-012924: Joshua C. Warnock, 37, at large, and Sonya N. Broome, 32, at large, were both charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

City of Englewood

Report 19-0131149: Theft of cash from an employee’s purse was reported at Dollar General. The employee went to get money out of her purse and discovered $56 missing. Upon checking store surveillance camera footage she discovered an unknown white male wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, a black newsboy hat, black jeans and shoes entered the office. He looked inside and quickly looked back into the store, then proceeded to the victim’s purse, grabbed the cash and left the store.

Report 19-013202: Danielle M. Woods, 36, of Phillipsburg, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 19-256-02: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with Indiana registration for an equipment violation. After obtaining the driver’s information the officer discovered he was wanted subject. Lee A. Williams, 44, of Union City, Ind., was arrested on a warrant issued through Montgomery County. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Feb. 14

City of Englewood

Report 19-013298: Police responded to Motel 6 on the report of disorderly subject. Upon arrival a white male who appeared to be angry was observed jumping around in front of a window and kept pulling the curtains closed as a frightened white female was motioning to the officer to come inside as she attempted to keep the curtains opened. The female was able to open the door. She had visible injuries to her face. Ronald R. Simpson, 38, of Vandalia, was charged with assault and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Feb. 15

City of Englewood

Report 19-013669: Brandie L. Labelle, 31, of Dayton 45417, was arrested by Trotwood Police on an Englewood warrant. Labelle was released to an Englewood officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-013697: Amanda S. Stevens, 27, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Feb. 18

City of Englewood

Report 19-014387: A resident came to the police department to report that her two sons, ages 10 and 11, took a spare key to her vehicle, entered it and removed a $150 Visa gift card and $50 cash from her purse. They both went to the Englewood Kroger and purchased cell phone and Bluetooth headphones. Theft charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

