Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, Jan. 19

City of Union

Report 19-005675: Burglary was reported at an apartment on Concord Farm Road. While moving into a home the renters left for about an hour and after returning discovered someone broke in and punched holes in the drywall in several locations in the living room and kitchen with blood in some spots on the walls. When police arrived and searched the residence more holes were found in the walls leading upstairs and holes in the walls of all three bedrooms. Neighbors reported seeing a tall thin man wearing a hood over his head and left in a small, tan pickup.

Sunday, Jan. 20

City of Union

Report 19-005792: Burglary was reported in the 600 block of W. Martindale Rd. When officers arrived they observed footprints in the snow leading from the driveway to the residence and back down to the street. The burglary occurred overnight. The resident said when she got up she found her kitchen cabinets standing open and her coffee missing. A black book bag containing video games was missing from a bedroom.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

City of Union

Report 19-006403: Matthew A. Henderson, 36, of Dayton 45424, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated at Trish’s Café. He was issued a court summons and transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

Friday, Jan. 25

City of Union

Report 19-007374: Matthew S. Smith, 34, of Columbus, was arrested by Middletown Police on a warrant issued by Union for theft. Smith was taken into custody, released to a Union officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Jan. 31

City of Union

Report 19-009094: Kyle B. Marshall, 40, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Feb. 4

City of Englewood

Report 19-010493: A West Carrollton resident reported receiving a letter from Dayton Police regarding a parking ticket listing license plates that had been removed from a vehicle she had traded in. The plates had been taken to her parents’ home in Englewood but were stolen and placed on blue Subaru. It is unknown when or how the license plates were stolen from her parents’ garage.

Report 19-010567: Brett J. Mellinger, 18, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 19-010586: The theft of approximately $400 to $500 in coins was reported at a residence on Beechgrove Drive. The victim believes a relative who was at the residence took the coins due to other incidents when the same relative had removed property without consent.

Report 19-010615: A 15-year-old male was charged with being unruly on Shady Tree Court after failing to come home from school. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

City of Union

Report 19-010606: The theft of a wallet from an unlocked locker was reported at P&G. The victim was working his first day with the company and was told no personal items were allowed to be taken into the warehouse. He was assigned a locker and was told he would be issued a lock later that day. After returning to the locker he discovered his wallet was missing.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

City of Englewood

Report 19-010729: A 15-year-old female was charged with domestic violence on Shady Tree Court and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

City of Englewood

Report 19-011143: Police responded to Walmart on the report of three juvenile males wearing book bags that had taken merchandise and exited the store. The trio stopped in the Bob Evans parking lot and removed the merchandise from its packaging and disposed the boxes in the parking lot. The males continued across Hoke Road and entered the Game Stop Store. Officers entered the store and detained all three and transported them back to Walmart. Due to their ages (11-13) Walmart refused to pursue charges. The boys’ mother was contacted, responded to the scene and took custody of all three.

Report 19-011161: Rosemarie H. Cheeks, 54, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, Feb. 7

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0187: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle in the 3900 block of Valley Brook Drive South and removed an ashtray and a wallet. The wallet contained multiple credit/debit cards, a driver’s license and $22 cash. Since the wallet was stolen multiple transactions were made on one of the debits cards at various gas stations totaling more than $165. After discovering the wallet stolen the victim cancelled all of his credit card accounts to prevent further loss.

Clay Township

Report 19-213-02: Evan M. Henriquez, 26, of Phillipsburg, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Feb. 8

City of Union

Report 19-011755: Alan S. Hutchinson, 20, of Union, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Feb. 10

City of Englewood

Report 19-012180: Chad W. Meeks, 33, of Brookville, was taken into custody at Meijer on a warrant issued by Clay Township Police. Clay Township refused to respond. Meeks was issued a Criminal Rule 4 summons with a new court date and released.

Report 19-012183: Police responded to Waffle House on the report of a disorderly subject. A male subject in the business was going outside and looking into vehicles. After arriving at the scene the officer discovered the subject had been previously trespassed from the business in August 2018. Rhobyn I. Waggoner, 41, of Dayton 45417, was charged with criminal trespassing and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-012345: Anna M. Snyder, 22, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Monday, Feb. 11

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0205: Officers responded to the 5300 block of Hillgrove Ave. on the report of a drug overdose. Police were dispatched to the same address on Feb. 5 for a similar incident. When police arrived a male subject was observed standing in the middle of the street yelling at Clayton medics in an attempt to get them to come into the house. The medics were staged awaiting police arrival to allow them to enter the residence due to numerous calls to this residence. The subject standing in the street advised that his brother was apparently overdosed inside the residence. An officer located the subject in a bedroom awake but obviously impaired. He was uncooperative. His girlfriend stated that she had found him unresponsive and had used Narcan to revive him prior to police arriving. After going downstairs the officer observed the male who had been standing in the street appeared to be avoiding contact with officers. After obtaining the male’s Social Security number dispatch advised the male was a wanted subject. The officer found a folded piece of paper in the subject’s wallet that contained drugs. He denied the drugs were not his but belonged to his brother, who officers were there because he was the one overdosed. Travis J. Baker, 28, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant issued through Springfield for failure to appear and also charged with possession of drugs. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. While inside the residence officers confiscated a small plastic bag of marijuana that was lying in plain view. The overdose victim refused treatment and was released.

City of Union

Report 19-012520: A 14-year-old female was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-1.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind