Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Jan. 28

City of Englewood

Report 19-008258: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a white male shoplifter and a white female running across the parking lot and into the residential plat across the street. An officer located the female and detained her. Store security personnel said the female was not wanted for the theft, but requested that police trespass her from the store due to her involvement. She was issued a trespass warning and was instructed to wait for a ride from a friend at the bus stop in front of AT&T. The officer requested that dispatchers keep a camera on the female because it was believed the male subject was still in the area and would meet up with her. A short time later dispatch advised that the female was crossing the street and shortly thereafter met up with a male subject. An officer responded and took the male into custody. Steven D. Mullins, 54, of Brookville, was charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0154: While assisting with a traffic stop an officer observed a vehicle traveling north on Main Street that was listed as stolen. The officer pursued the vehicle which pulled into Meijer and parked near the south end of the lot. The driver kept asking what he did wrong and the officer explained that the vehicle he was driving was listed as stolen. The driver claimed a friend named Steve had recently purchased the vehicle and had let him borrow the vehicle to go get groceries with his girlfriend, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. There was no key in the ignition and the officer asked the driver how he had started the vehicle. He admitted to using a screwdriver to start it. The officer asked if it would be normal for someone to give him a newly purchased vehicle that needed to be started with a screwdriver. The driver claimed he didn’t know any different. The driver provided a last name for Steve and the officer discovered that Steve had a warrant for his arrest for breaking and entering. The female passenger claimed they had borrowed the vehicle from a subject named Adam, which did not match the story provided by her boyfriend. Michael Bragg, 48, of Trotwood, was charged with receiving stolen property and was required to provide a DNA sample prior to be being transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 19-008532: Police responded to Shadowood Apartments on the report of a possible intoxicated subject falling down in the parking lot. Upon arrival police located a vehicle parked crooked in a parking space. A witness said a male subject was trying to remove groceries from the vehicle and kept falling down. He was last seen entering a nearby stairwell. The officer checked the stairwell and found a subject slumped over on the staircase who was the registered owner of the vehicle. The subject had a cut over his right eye and two large bruises across his forehead as well an injured finger. Blueberries that fell out of an open container inside a Kroger shopping bag littered the steps. Underneath the grocery bags the officer found a partially consumed bottle of vodka. Due to his condition he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment. Samuel F. Caudill, 60, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was issued a court summons.

Report 19-008556: A 17-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Report 19-008570: Bradly A. Duncan, 46, and Tracy A. Duncan, 47, both of Camden, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Both were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Clay Township

Report 19-165-01: Richard E. Brown, 44, of Brookville, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Jan. 31

City of Englewood

Report 19-009138: An unknown subject fired a BB gun and shattered the front passenger side window on a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Lodestone Dr. The window on a nearby home had also been damaged by a BB gun a few days earlier.

Friday, Feb. 1

City of Englewood

Report 19-009297: Police responded to the 900 block of S. Main St. on the report of a disabled vehicle. An officer located a vehicle in a yard that had attempted to climb a steep grade and then slid backward and lightly struck a residence with its rear bumper. Amy N. Maio, 30, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to control. She registered at .157 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 19-009540: Dareyall D. Graves, 25, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 19-009911: A resident filed a fraud complaint when an unknown subject used her debit card information to make a purchase totaling $1,392 without authorization.

Saturday, Feb. 2

City of Englewood

Report 19-009935: Wanda L. Free, 49, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Kroger. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Feb. 3

City of Englewood

Report 19-010170: An officer pulled a vehicle over for having expired registration and for having only one working brake light. The driver stated that he did not have a driver’s license and provided an Ohio identification card. Jamil F. Wilkinson, 53, of Dayton 45417, was charged with operating a vehicle without an operator’s license and was arrested on a warrant issued by Miami Township Police for failure to appear for trial on a theft charge. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-010267: An officer responded to Walmart on the report of a shoplifter fleeing in a white Chevy. The officer spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver was transported back to the store and identified by store security as the suspect. Alysha M. Edwards, 44, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

