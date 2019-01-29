Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

City of Englewood

Report 19-004608: Jason K. Smith, 34, of Dayton 45410, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for child neglect and was also charged with obstructing official business. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 19-004892: Criminal damaging was reported at a home in the 200 block of N. Main St. Police observed a large tear in front window screen and the glass had a large hole in it. The blinds were broken and pushed inward. The resident, who called police before entering the home, unlocked the front door so that an interior check could be performed to make sure no one was inside. Police found shattered glass all over the floor along with a brick. After clearing the house the resident came inside and stated that nothing appeared to have been tampered with. The resident believes her daughter’s ex-roommate might have caused the damage. The daughter was living in an apartment in Trotwood and had just moved back home. She had filed a police report with Trotwood Police for theft charges against her roommate. Police located four fake fingernails on the floor. The victim stated she did not wear fake nails and that a dresser her daughter brought back with her from her Trotwood apartment was moved from in front of the window recently and that the fake nails must have fallen out when the dresser was moved to another location in the home.

Thursday, Jan. 17

City of Englewood

Report 19-004787: Police responded to Huntington Bank on the report of a female subject parked in the lot who had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the bank the day before. Police observed a purse and several clothing items in the car that still had price tags on them. The female denied ever possessing a $100 bill. She said she rode to the bank with an 82-year-old male subject who was inside the bank. Another officer went inside the bank and spoke to the male who stated he was renting the car and that the officers could search it. A notebook in the car contained notes about where money had been sent via FedEx. The female denied ever taking any money from the male or of taking advantage of him. She admitted that she told the male that he gave her $200 she would send it to a guy who would send him $776 back. She admitted that she pocketed the $200 and told the 82-year-old that she didn’t know why the guy never sent him the $776. Loretta N. Branham, 29, of Dayton 45417, was charged with forgery and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-005064: Police responded to Kroger on the report of internal theft. A store loss prevention detective said that he had been informed of a $300 theft of deposit money involving an assistant customer service manager. Video of deposit transactions revealed the employee handling money inside the safe in a suspicious manner by placing both her hands inside the safe. Other employees place deposit money in the safe with one hand. Other video showed the employee carrying money trays from the safe and then placing her hand in her pocket after setting the trays down. When the loss prevention detective questioned the employee she admitted that she was going through a divorce and that she had stolen $300. Victoria A. Clapper, 27, of Clayton 45315, was charged with theft, issued a court summons and released.

Report 19-005114: A 17-year0old male was charged with being unruly on Lodestone Drive. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Friday, Jan. 18

City of Englewood

Report 19-005206: An officer on patrol located a car parked in Jake Grossnickle Park after the park had closed occupied by a female driver and two male passengers. An odor of burnt marijuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. The officer observed a multicolored glass smoking pipe on the backseat with residue in the bowl. The front seat passenger reach back and tried to obscure the pipe with a bag of Doritos placing the bag over the pipe. He eventually put the pipe inside the bag. A second officer arrived and due to the odor of marijuana a vehicle search was conducted. The officer located the pipe inside the bag of Doritos along with a bottle cap containing ashes. A backpack was located with papers inside containing papers with one of the passenger’s name on them and pair of black metal brass knuckles with ridges on each knuckle making them capable of inflicting more damage if used. A gold marijuana grinder was found under the front passenger seat and a plastic bag containing approximately two grams of marijuana and partial bottle of Visine eye drops. The driver admitted she had received the grinder as a present from her sister. Since the backseat passenger was a juvenile officers had him contact his guardian. His stepmother advised police that he had been in trouble at school for marijuana and that the family was in counseling. She stated she would come to pick up her stepson. The front seat passenger, Bradley M. Knoth, 19, of Englewood, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 19-005308: The theft of a bag from a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Sunset Drive. The bag contained a driver’s license; conceal carry license, a Social Security card and $60 cash.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

