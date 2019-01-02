Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Dec. 14

Clay Township

Report 18-3174-12: An unknown subject stole the license plates off a vehicle in the 6900 block of Brookville-Salem Rd.

Monday, Dec. 17

City of Englewood

Report 18-099656: An officer parked in the Meijer lot was advised a shoplifter was fleeing the parking lot in a black Chevy Malibu and getting on eastbound I-70. The officer caught up with the car and pulled it over in the area of Dog Leg Road. A subject in the front passenger seat, Damian G. Whiteford, 42, of Piqua, was charged with theft. A passenger in the back seat, Rocky J. Staten, 33, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County for inducing panic. Whiteford and Staten were both transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-099679: An unknown subject broke into an enclosed trailer in the 800 block of Englewood Dr. The trailer was empty when the break-in occurred.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

City of Englewood

Report 18-099926: During a traffic stop for expired registration an officer detected the odor of raw marijuana. An Ohio State Patrol K9 stopped to see if any assistance was needed. The K9 sniffed the car and indicated on both driver’s side doors. The officer found a Baggie containing marijuana in the rear driver’s seat pocket. Morgan D. Motley, 18, of Union, was charged with possession of drugs and issued a warning for expired registration. She was released with a court summons.

Report 18-099980: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a male subject that had previously been trespassed from the store refusing to leave after being asked to leave several times by store security. Chad T. Hines, 29, of Dayton 45420, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-100616: Scott D. Hennessey, 45, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Clay Township

Report 18-3197-12: Police responded to Shoreline Drive on the report of criminal damaging. The victim stated he heard something and went outside to find the tires on his vehicle had been cut. He then observed his brother running from the scene. Chad W. Meeks, 33, at large, was charged with criminal damaging. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Western Division Court.

Friday, Dec. 21

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2282: Unknown subjects struck a mailbox with a baseball bat in the 5100 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road causing the mail to scatter onto the roadway.

Saturday, Dec. 22

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2286: Police responded to the 11500 block of Rinehart Road on a criminal damaging complaint. The victim stated she observed an unknown vehicle park at the end of the driveway and an unknown male got out and smashed the mailbox. The vehicle then fled south.

City of Englewood

Report 18-101101: Nicole S. Marlow, 31, of Trotwood and Denise M. Marlow, 54, of Trotwood, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-101158: Leslie L. Call, 51, of Fairborn, was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Dec. 23

City of Englewood

Report 18-101433: Nathan R. Thomas, 29, of Beavercreek, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-101469: Police responded to the 800 block of Ashoken on the report of an intoxicated subject stumbling in the roadway. Scott A. Unger, 35, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct by public intoxication. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-101246: An officer observed a vehicle doing a burn out in a parking lot in the 100 block of N. Main St. The officer pulled in front of the vehicle and approached the driver. An odor of alcohol was detected. Kyle J. Doles, 24, of Brookville, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless operation. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-101371: An unknown subject broke a window on a pickup tru

ck parked in the 200 block of Irongate Drive and also broke the bed cover lock.

Clay Township

Report 18-3212-12: An officer observed a vehicle heading north on State Route 49 traveling 41 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The officer initiated a traffic stop to see if everything was OK. The driver stated his speedometer wasn’t working correctly and said he was headed to Brookville to pick up his intoxicated brother. The officer pointed out that he was not headed towards Brookville and requested to see his driver’s license. The driver stated he did not have his license with him. He admitted to be driving under suspension and having warrants. Roland J. Cercone, 39, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant issued by Kettering Municipal Court for failure to comply and on a warrant issued by Fairborn Municipal Court for failure to appear. Cercone was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2297: An unknown subject smashed the family room window to an apartment in the 5400 block of Westbrook Rd. The victim stated she was asleep in her bedroom but heard the glass breaking. It did not appear as though anyone entered the apartment and nothing appeared to be missing. Police located several footprints in the mud leading up to the window and then away from the window in the same direction.

