Northmont area police reports

Thursday, Nov. 29

City of Union

Report 18-094032: While on a traffic stop an officer observed a male and female standing near an intersection and asked them if everything was OK. They said they were looking for a ride to West Milton. The officer offered to take them but asked for their identification first. The male was found to be a wanted subject. Joshua A. Darnell, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant several years old for possession of liquor under the age of 21. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and then transported the female to West Milton.

Monday, Dec. 3

City of Union

Report 18-095512: An unruly juvenile was reported on Bedford Farm Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Clay Township

Report 18-3132-12: A female subject reported that after ending a relationship with her boyfriend he refused to return an Xbox gaming system and two games she had taken to his residence for them to enjoy together. Dustin R. Henry, 29, of Brookville, was charged with theft beyond express or complied consent. Charges were forwarded to Western Division Court.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Clay Township

Report 18-3139-12: An officer on patrol found a Red Dodge Ram 3500 van at the dead end of N. Kimmel Road parked in the roadway at 2:54 a.m. The driver’s side window was down and the keys were in the ignition in the on position. The vehicle did not have any apparent damage or anything missing. The officer checked the area and could not locate anyone. The vehicle was later reported as stolen from South Community, Inc. in Moraine.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Clay Township

Report 3147-12: An officer responded to the 7000 block of Brookville-Salem Road on the report of a hit and run. The reporting party stated that his ex-girlfriend was highly intoxicated and had just backed into his mother’s car damaging the front end and then took off. While speaking to the person reporting the hit and run the pickup truck was spotted by the reporting party who stated, “There she is over there.” Caitlin V. Windham, 24, of Brookville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence over the legal limit. She registered at .156 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to her boyfriend.

Monday, Dec. 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-097409: Police responded to Fallview Avenue on a domestic violence call. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court for review.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

City of Union

Report 18-097990: Michael E. Stewart, 51, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

City of Union

Report 18-098046: Steven J. Bush, 34, of Union, was charged with domestic violence. He fled prior to police arriving. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Report 18-098300: Menacing was reported on San Bernardino Trail. The victim refused to press charges.

Thursday, Dec. 13

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2240: Police responded to the 3500 block of Honeybrook Avenue on the report of a white male and white female walking down the street and removing mail from mailboxes. An officer arrived and the female started walking up a driveway pretending to live there. The officer instructed her to come over to him and she complied. When asked what she was doing she stated she was coming over to see her aunt. The female was carrying multiple pieces of mail and a package that were not addressed to her. She was also carrying a power saw. Officers were not able to make contact with the male subject but when the female identified him, officers were well aware of whom he was due to prior incidents. Chelsea Marcheski, 26, of Englewood, was charged with theft and was arrested on a warrant issued by Englewood for shoplifting. The mail was returned to its respective owners. The power saw was seized. Marcheski was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-098460: Tina R. Allen, 21, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-098486: The theft of approximately $50 cash from a resident’s room was reported at Grace Brethren Village.

Report 18-098544: Paige E. Ryan, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 18-098530: Bruce E. Hamelin, 66, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Dec. 14

City of Englewood

Report 18-098763: The theft of a Carhartt jacket valued at $100 was reported at Tractor Supply.

Report 18-098906: Officers responded to Englewood Drive Thru on Taywood road on the report of an assault. An employee reported he had been hit in the mouth by a co-worker after an argument. After speaking with a third employee police decided to charge both subject involved in the altercation. Marcus A. Skinner, 37, of Englewood and Kody E. Kramer, 23, of Clayton 45415, were each charged with disorderly conduct – fighting. Skinner and Kramer were issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Dec. 16

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2254: Unknown subjects egged a vehicle and a garage door in the 5300 block of Savina Ave. Police found an empty carton of Meijer eggs in the yard. Police went to Meijer and spoke to store security personnel and two possible transactions were found that could be linked to the incident. Surveillance video of the transactions will be reviewed to identify the suspects.

Report CL18-2255: Unknown subjects poured an unknown powder on a vehicle and egged it and also egged the garage door at a residence in the 4400 block of Skylark Dr. Charges are pending.

Monday, Dec. 17

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2262: The theft of a FedEx delivery package was reported in the 6500 block of Fir Tree Court. The resident observed the package being delivered as she was about to enter the shower and afterward when she went to retrieve the package it was gone.

Report CL18-2263: Police responded to the area of State Route 48 and Springway Drive on the report of a white male subject stumbling in and out of the roadway. Dispatch advised multiple people had called to report the situation. An officer made contact with the subject who had trouble maintaining his balance. Police could not locate the subject’s name in the police system. The subject admitted to providing false information because he knew he was going to run from the officers. After obtaining his correct information officers discovered he was a wanted subject. During processing the subject had difficulty staying awake, appeared to have trouble breathing with dilated pupils and was sweating profusely. Medics were summoned and the subject admitting to snorting one cap pf heroin. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment. Nicholaus D. Triftshouser, 30, of Harrison Twp., was arrested on an active warrant after being released from treatment and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

