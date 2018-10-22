Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Clay Township

Report 18-2691-10: A Clay Township officer assisted Perry Township and New Lebanon officers with a possible suicidal subject in the 2800 block of N. Diamond Mill Rd. The subject was lying in a ditch screaming that he was going to kill himself. Two officers were holding the subject at gunpoint due to being uncooperative, agitated, making threats towards the officers and asking them to kill him. The Clay Township officer assisted in taking the subject to the ground and placing him in handcuffs. He was transported by Trotwood Medics to Miami Valley Hospital for evaluation.

Monday, Oct. 8

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1877: The theft of a can or Raid was reported at Dollar General. An unknown black male entered the store and shoved the can of Raid down his pants and left the store without attempting to pay.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

City of Englewood

Report 18-078580: An officer monitoring police radio traffic heard Trotwood officers report that a Verizon store in their jurisdiction had just been “hit.” Earlier that night Kettering reported their Sprint store had been hit. The officer checked the Verizon store on Main Street and the T-Mobile store on Union Boulevard and everything appeared normal. The officer proceeded to check the Verizon store on Hoke Road and found the front door glass had been smashed. Two doors had glass windows damaged from rocks being thrown against them. It did not appear that anyone had managed to gain entry to the business.

Report 18-078711: The theft of an Apple iPad from an office was reported at the Kleptz YMCA.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-079106: Donald L. Baker, 73, of Trotwood, was arrested by Trotwood Police on three active Englewood warrants for failure to appear in court for three protection order violations. Baker was taken into custody, released to an Englewood officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2745-10: Police stopped a vehicle due to the driver being listed as under suspension. As the officer approached the vehicle he observed the driver moving around. The driver claimed she had paperwork from court stating that she was allowed to drive. She provided paperwork from Western Division Court dated August 18 that gave her permission to drive but since that time she had received another suspension from Miamisburg Municipal Court. During a vehicle search a straw was located with an unknown residue inside it. Inside a purse the officer located three Baggies if suspected methamphetamine, a straw and a rolled up dollar bill with an unknown substance inside. Creseta J. Martin, 29, of Germantown, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs. She was issued a court summons and transported to the Speedway station in Brookville to wait for a ride. Her vehicle was impounded.

Thursday, Oct. 11

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1886: Police responded to an alarm at the North Dayton Golf Academy on Union Road. Upon arrival officers found the front door glass shattered. The suspects opened drawers at the front counter and left items scattered about. The back office also had drawers opened and items scattered about. A small set of keys were found on the front steps in front of the broken door. Fresh tire tracks were observed in the grass leading from the parking lot towards Union Road.

Friday, Oct. 12

Clay Township

Report 18-2759-10: Police responded to a residence on Pleasant Plain Road on a domestic dispute. There were no signs of violence so now charges were filed.

Sunday, Oct. 14

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1904: Criminal damaging was reported at Garden Woods Apartments. An unknown subject shattered the rear windshield on a vehicle. A small rock was found inside the vehicle.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

