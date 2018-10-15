Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

City of Union

Report 18-074767: Police responded to P&G on the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later involved in a crash in Butler Township. P&G officials stated that they had fired an employee and he obtained the keys to the car from the owner, who also works at P&G. Claude Mbanimpa, 21 of Dayton 45405, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Oct. 1

City of Englewood

Report 18-076284: Police responded to the Meijer parking lot on the report of a white male subject possibly overdosing in the back seat of a vehicle. A Clayton officer was already on the scene and said the male admitted to being on a meth binge for the last few days. The subject was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment. Rocky J. Staten, 33, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 18-076377: Police responded to the 100 block of S. Montgomery Street on the report of neighbors involved in an argument. Upon arrival one of the people involved was found to be a wanted subject. Sky J. Ingram, 26, of Union, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

City of Union

Report 18-076620: Kenneth D. Spear, 32, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2677-10: Jeffrey A. Davis, 49, at large, was charged with passing bad checks. Charges were forwarded to Western Division Court.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Clay Township

Report 18-2686-10: A resident reported flowers being stolen and decorative items being damaged that have been placed at a recently deceased family member’s grave in Arlington Cemetery.

Report 18-2689-10: Brittney E. Harris, 26, of Union City, OH, was arrested in Darke County on a warrant issued by Western Division Court for failure to appear. Harris was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Oct. 4

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1849: A 2012 Chevy Malibu was stolen from the 6400 block of Afton Drive. The vehicle was locked but the ignition key was inside the center console. A women’s wallet was also inside the vehicle containing an Ohio driver’s license and a credit/debit card. Clayton Police had stopped and identified a suspicious male subject at 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 walking in the same residential area as Afton Drive. The subject was identified as Scottie Lovelace, Jr., 23, of Trotwood, and was found to have two active warrants for his arrest. He fled from police on foot and evaded capture and is still at large. The stolen vehicle was later found crashed at Nicholas Road and Danner Street in Dayton. Dayton Police advised that a male juvenile was observed fleeing the scene of the crash.

City of Englewood

Report 18-077184: Police responded to Kroger on the report of an intoxicated white male near the Pharmacy parking lot who was yelling at traffic as it passed by. Gary J. Smith, 59, of Dayton 45417, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Oct. 5

City of Englewood

Report 18-077508: Police responded to Hoke Road on the report of an unintentional overdose. A white male was found lying partially in the driveway and grassy area of the driveway leading to Tractor Supply and Wendy’s. The male was not responsive and his breathing was slow and shallow. Medics arrived and placed the male in the medic unit where he began to regain consciousness without being treated. The male wanted to know where his friends were that he had been with in a vehicle that had traveled from West Chester to Englewood. When asked what drug he had taken he said he did not know; only that he had snorted it. He was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital. Tyler L. Ruth, 24, of West Chester, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and issued a court summons.

Saturday, Oct. 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-077601: Police responded to Buffalo Wild Wings on the report of a verbal altercation and the front door of business being damaged. Sean P. Sullivan, 26, of Union, was charged with criminal damaging / endangering and issued a court summons.

Report 18-077794: N’Chelle C. Rackley, 28, of Dayton 45417, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Sunday, Oct. 7

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1865: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle on a private drive in the 6200 block of Garber Road and removed a backpack from the backseat and fire turnout gear taken from the trunk. The turnout gear was found in the bed of his pickup and the backpack and numerus items spread around on the ground behind the truck. An Acer laptop computer issued to the victim by the Miami Valley Career Technology Center was stolen. Trail cameras on the property were found to have been tampered with. The cameras were turned off and the SD cards were removed.

Report CL18-1866: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6300 block of Rangeview Drive and removed a credit card that was later used to make a $100 purchase.

Report CL18-1869: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6700 block of Morrow Drive and an iPad stolen that was issued to the victim by Northmont High School.

City of Englewood

Report 18-077912: William T. Bush, 64, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence following an altercation with his grandson. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Oct. 8

City of Union

Report 18-078410: Police responded to the 300 block of N. Main Street on the report of two people knocking on doors. A female subject knocked on the front door while a male subject entered the back yard by opening the gate to the privacy fence. The male was found to be a wanted subject. Antwon R. Burney, 26, of Trotwood, was arrested on a warrant issued by Trotwood Police. Burney was taken into custody and released to a Trotwood officer.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Clay Township

Report 18-2737-10: An officer pulled a vehicle over for not being able to fully read its license plate. After approaching the vehicle an odor of marijuana was detected. Jada Richardson, 19, of Dayton 45406, was charged with possession of marijuana and was arrested on an active warrant issued by Springboro Mayor’s Court. Richardson was taken into custody and driven to U.D. Arena where she was released to a Springboro Police officer.

