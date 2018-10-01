Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Clay Township

Report 18-2568-09: Jerry D. Johnson, 37, of Brookville, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-2579-09: Police went to a trailer park to check on the welfare of two minor children. Outside the residence the officer found a broken refrigerator in the driveway, a broken microwave oven on the deck and various other broken items around the outside of the trailer. After knocking on the door the occupants answered and the officer informed them he was there to check on the welfare of the children. After stepping inside the officer found the interior to be in complete disarray. There was broken furniture in the kitchen, no refrigerator, dirty dishes and insects covering the counter, and the floors were dirty. Two minor children were playing in the living room with tobacco products lying on the table. The carpet was dirty and a dirty diaper was on the couch. The hallway was bare wood with exposed tack strips. The first room to the right had a kicked in door with used hypodermic needles sitting on a broken dresser. The floor and bed were covered in debris and there was a dirty litter pan on the floor. The thermostat was missing from the hallway wall and no furnace was found in the utility closet. At the end of the hallway was an uncovered electrical panel. Inside the bathroom soiled clothes were lying on the floor with black mold on the wall next to the tub. In the back bedroom the officer observed part of a broken glass pipe on the dresser, two partially smoked cigarettes on a table next to the bed, two broken TVs and various TV parts on the dresser and in a storage tub on the floor. The male resident stated the children had stayed the night were going to be leaving tomorrow. The officer contacted Children Services, which had been trying to locate the children as well as two older children. The residents advised the older children were staying with their grandmother in Phillipsburg. A Children Services caseworker arrived and after inspecting the trailer determined it would be in the best interest of the two younger children to stay with their grandmother as well. The grandmother responded and took custody of the children.

Monday, Sept. 17

City of Englewood

Report 18-072132: Todd M. Mangeot, 44, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drugs. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-072206: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a theft in progress. Two females fled the store, jumped into a silver Hyundai and drove into the Starbucks drive thru against the flow of traffic. The vehicle then drove toward the curb lawn between Main Street and the business out lots. The vehicle drove over the curb, cut across northbound Main Street traffic and fled south at a high rate of speed. The officer terminated the pursuit at Heathcliff Road due to the suspect vehicle pulling away and traveling left of center to around other southbound vehicles. A store loss prevention agent recognized one of the two females as an employee of a Pilot gas station in Eaton. Charges are pending.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

City of Englewood

Report 18-072526: Stacy A. Gay, 30, of Clayton 45315, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released. Melissa J. Gay, 33, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Walmart and was arrested on a felony warrant out of Fairborn. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-072594: An unknown white male juvenile stole a candy bar and sports drink from Family Dollar and fled west toward Taywood Road.

City of Union

Report 18-072585: A John Deere push mower was stolen from an unlocked storage shed on Woburn Farm Circle.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

City of Englewood

Report 18-072801: Tasha M. Smith, 41, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Meijer, issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-072822: Police responded to the area of Main Street and Interstate 70 on the report of a white male walking around with a handgun in his hand. The male placed the gun into a pocket and entered Skyline Chili. Police arrived and found the subject seated at the bar beginning to eat. An officer drew his weapon and ordered the man to put his hands on his head. The gun was located and found to be a BB gun. The subject was also in possession of $1,405 cash. William A. Oryan, 47, of Dayton 45402, was charged with inducing panic and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Sept. 20

City of Clayton

Report 18-073055: Melissa J. Hamlin, 39, of Clayton 45415, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-073010: Domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of W. Martindale Rd. Police found no signs of physical violence had occurred. The alleged victim signed a refusal to prosecute form. Since she does not actually live at the residence she gathered her belongings and waited for someone to come pick her up.

Friday, Sept. 21

City of Englewood

Report 18-073327: An officer located a vehicle in Grossnickle Park after dusk with two subjects passed out inside. A nearly empty bottle of vodka was found beside one subject and an open can of margarita mix behind the passenger seat. One of the subjects was found to be wearing an ankle monitor and was on probation. Elijah C. Ewbank, 28, of Miamisburg, was charged with having an open container. Ewbank and the other subject were released at the entrance of Miami Valley North Hospital. Ewbank’s probation officer was informed about this incident.

Report 18-073497: A 14-year-old male was charged with being unruly at the Villas of Englewood. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 18-073529: Timothy W. Henderson, 24, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-073535: An unknown white male, possibly in his 20s, rode up to a female exiting her vehicle in the parking lot of Cypress Pointe Health Campus just before 8 p.m. and grabbed her purse off her shoulder. The victim tried to hold on to the purse but was unable to. The purse contained a wallet with about $10 cash, a driver’s license and a U.S. Bank Visa card. An employee witnessed the incident but could not provide a description of the suspect.

City of Union

Report 18-073441: Police responded to Proctor & Gamble on the report of an employee that had stolen a cell phone and then quit her job. As the employee attempted to leave she was confronted by Proctor & Gamble staff about the phone, but she refused to turn it over. Police arrived and also discovered the female was a wanted subject. Victoria S. Landers, 24, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft and was arrested on a warrant issued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a traffic offense. Landers was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where a corrections officer discovered that Landers was in possession of two credit cards that did not belong to her.

Report 18-073518: Jennifer J. Luciano, 36, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Sept. 22

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1781: Police responded to the True North Shell gas station at Salem Pike and Hoke Road on the report of an unresponsive subject in the men’s restroom. The subject was found lying on the floor unconscious but breathing. When the officer called out to him the subject began to wake up. The officer observed a zippered case on the bathroom counter containing several pieces of drug paraphernalia, a hypodermic syringe and a small plastic bag containing suspected Fentanyl. Fresh marks were also observed on the inside of the subject’s arm that were consistent with intravenous drug use. The subject denied using drugs. The subject was handcuffed and taken to the police department where a DNA sample was obtained from the subject. Christopher M. Batt, 34, of Muncie, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Sept. 24

City of Union

Report 18-074271: An unknown subject stole a folding wheelchair ramp from an apartment in the 100 block S. Old Mill Rd.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

