Bales makes 150th blood donation

DAYTON — Englewood donor Mark Bales celebrated his milestone 150th lifetime donation Sept. 6 at the Dayton Community Blood Center. His journey as a “Donor for Life” has gone hand in hand with his long service at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

It’s easy for Bales to remember how long it has taken to reach his milestone.

“Thirty-six years,” he said. “I went to work at Wright-Patt in the civil service and I used to donate right across the street.”

Bales served as a U.S. Air Force reservist and civil servant. His work has included aero-medical missions to Afghanistan to transport injured solders.

His early years as a donor were at the base, but “then I started coming here,” he said. He has been donating almost exclusively at the Dayton Donor Center since 1996.

Bales reached his milestone 150th donation with his fourth donation of 2018.

“I average four and a half donations a year,” he said. “I stay health so I can continue to come in. It’s a very easy way to support the community: giving blood, giving time. It’s painless to me.”

Mark Bales made his 150th lifetime blood donation on Sept. 6 at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

A 36-year journey for Englewood resident

Staff Report

The Community Blood Center is located at 349 S. Main St., Dayton. Visit www.donortime.com for more information and to register to donate blood.

