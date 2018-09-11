New bench vandalized at Wellfield Park

UNION — Someone with nothing better to do than to vandalize public property damaged one of the recently installed new park benches next to Union Pond in Wellfield Park on River Road.

Two of the upper cross planks were cut and a small section removed from each plank. Police said the cut was so clean it almost appeared as though a circular saw had been used to cause the damage.

“We don’t know when it happened, but one of the benches made of recycled materials was cut with some kind of power saw and cut two gigantic pieces out of the back and both pieces were found lying on the ground,” said Mayor Michael O’Callaghan.

City Manager John Applegate said he felt that whoever was cutting it probably got interrupted and took off.

“They were probably going to steal part of it. There are three legs on the bench and they cut between two. I think they were probably going to cut the bolts off and take a section. They probably needed a partial bench,” Applegate said.

“As much work as we have done to the park and the compliments that we’ve received from people in the community, and then to have something like that happen is disheartening,” O’Callaghan stated. “Since we have more people going down there maybe than keep their eyes and ears open and if they might have heard who might have done that, they should certainly contact the police.”

Applegate instructed the police department to keep an eye on the park by performing more drive by patrols.

“We will be doing some additional things in the near future to monitor the park,” Applegate added.

Anyone with any information about who might have caused the damage can contact the Union Police Department at 836-0912 or the city office at 836-8624.

Someone cut two pieces out of the back of a park bench on the south side of Union Pond.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

