Couple charged for abandoning child

CLAYTON — A man and woman had charges filed against them after a 2-year-old girl was abandoned at the intersection of Seville Drive and Taywood Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.

A resident, Mark Barnhill, was in his front yard and witnessed a man pull up in a green car with a heavily damaged front end remove the child still in a carrier and then drove south on Taywood toward Westbrook Road. The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and later released to her grandmother. Police said the child is doing well.

Darryl W. Tucker II, 29, of Dayton 45406, and Brinae D. Ellis, 26, of Trotwood, have been charged with one count each of child endangering. Tucker was also cited for driving under non-compliance suspension, stop sign violation and failure to stop after an accident on public roadways.

Tucker struck at least three stop signs to intentionally damage the car he was driving following an argument with Ellis, according to Clayton Police. The couple had picked up their child from its grandmother’s house in the Northmoor plat. After leaving Tucker began intentionally hitting and running over stop signs within the plat. After dropping the child off at the intersection of Seville and Taywood he apparently called the grandmother and told her where the child was and to come pick her up. He then fled south on Taywood Road.

“This was an unfortunate incident,” said Clayton Police Chief Matt Hamlin. “Thanks to a resident that witnessed the incident, and good police work, we were able to file charges against the people involved.”

Tucker and Ellis are set to appear in court on Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Hamlin https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_MattHamlin.jpg Hamlin