Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 14 and 15

LOUDONVILLE — Shorter days cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes, Friday, Sept.14 and Saturday, Sept. 15.

This year the highlight of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 12 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation to the American Cancer Society.

The two day free family event will also include demonstrations of lumberjack, ax throwing, wood chopping and cross cut sawing; 19th century log home related trades such as hand hewing, wood carving, furniture making, gun building, spinning and rug braiding; log home building; most will encourage audience participation; a lineup of excellent seminar speakers; over 40 booth exhibits containing log home style furnishings, builders and craftsmen; a silent auction for a multitude of handmade items including an authentic Amish quilt; a vintage steam engine and sawmill in operation.

Seminars will include log home financing; log home designing; log basics 101, what you need to know in order to get started; Finding land, hints on finding that dream property; and log home maintenance. These seminars cover almost every area of log home construction and planning and are free.

Kids will enjoy Log Cabin Days as much as the adults with the petting zoo giving them a chance to visit, up close, animals like a pony, calf, puppies, rabbits and kittens. Or, they can play gold-digger” and sift thru shavings for small trinkets and coins, or take their first pony ride.

Others may join the families for a relaxing covered wagon ride through the woods.

Always a popular destination is the food tent with an array of authentic old-fashioned, mouthwatering food. Delicious barbeque chicken, noodles, potatoes salad, baked beans and a variety of pies will tempt the palette. There is also homemade ice cream, fry pies, fresh –squeezed apple cider, apple butter and kettle cooked popcorn to further whet the appetite. It’s safe to say no one should leave hungry. Additionally there will be fresh produce; locally made

Amish Swiss cheese and trail bologna; plus assorted jams jellies, honey and maple syrup.

So be sure to mark your calendar now for this popular family event. Hours are Friday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Location is 552 Hwy. 95, Loudonville, OH 44842

Covered wagon rides through the woods will be offered at Log Cabin Days. A variety of old-fashioned food will be available to purchase as well as fresh produce and locally made Amish Swiss cheese.