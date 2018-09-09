Rotary learns about disaster management

CLAYTON — Jeff Williams of Servpro of Northwest Dayton, spoke to the members of the Northmont Rotary regarding residential disaster management.

He reviewed the types of disasters that homeowners and businesses face, such as fire, smoke, flooding, vandalism, mold, and harmful waste. He explained steps to take when confronted with a disaster as well as steps that individuals and businesses can take to prevent or minimize damage.

One of the more common home disasters is flooding, which can be mitigated or reduced by checking for leaking pipes, attending to dripping/running faucets, ensuring that all drains are working properly, and installation (and periodic maintenance) of a backup sump pump.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Shown with Jeff Williams (left), is Dick Berry, Rotarian host for the speaker. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_JeffWilliams_Rotary.jpg Shown with Jeff Williams (left), is Dick Berry, Rotarian host for the speaker. Photo by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

