Water main project continues

CLAYTON — The water main replacement project in the Northmoor subdivision by Montgomery County Sanitary Engineering continues to make progress.

This week work along the north side of Seville Drive was being conducted.

The water main on multiple roads along the entire length of each street is being replaced as well as the lateral connections to each home.

The project was originally supposed to start the week of July 23 but was delayed when the materials didn’t come in. The project began on July 30.

After the water main is replaced the curb replacement work will be completed and then six roads in that area will be resurfaced. Roads involved in the paving including Seville Drive, Templehurst Road, Sydenham Drive, Stranwood Drive, Foursome Lane and Fairlawn Court.

“There are connections to the water main on all of those streets so we didn’t want to pave any of those until the water main project was completed,” said Randy Sanders, public service director.

The Northmoor subdivision was built in 1963 and over the last decade the water main has failed in numerous locations.

The project is managed by Montgomery County and is funded by a grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The county received a $355,000 OPWC grant and a loan for $400,000 to help cover the cost of the $947,500 total project cost. The county contracted Kinnison Excavating to complete the project.

