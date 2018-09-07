Adult education center complete

ENGLEWOOD — Construction of an adult education center, ‘Empowered Community Services,’ has been completed by Great Lakes Property Development, LLC at the southeast corner of Union and Overla boulevards on approximately two acres of previously vacant land.

The new facility adjoins and existing office/warehouse building to the south. The new facility is constructed of brick with vertical and horizontal siding.

“The building is a great fit for the location with its residential character as far as its construction and fits in well with the neighborhood,” said Bill Singer, Englewood economic development director. “It is an industrially zoned area but this is an office use that does meet the criteria of the zoning code.”

Extensive landscaping makes the site visually appealing in addition to the construction characteristics of the building. Landscaping was designed to screen the building and parking areas. The landscaping was designed to exceed the city’s street tree ordinances and the building’s position on the site exceeds set back requirements in all directions.

The purpose of the facility is to provide educational day programming to adults with developmental disabilities. Each individual has different needs and interests and the programs offered at the facility are designed to help individuals served meet a variety of goals including:

• Occupational training to help with transition to jobs in the community.

• Domestic skills training to individuals live as independently as possible at home.

• Community outreach and volunteering opportunities.

• Art and music programs

• Gardening and horticultural program.

• Physical fitness and health skills

• General socialization and opportunities to interact with peers.

Programs will be operated during week days during normal business hours and is closed evenings, nights and weekends. All program participants are provided transportation to and from the program via non-CDL vans. The only parking on site is for staff or guest speakers. Staff is limited to a single first shift. Provisions for van parking were included in the design.

Due to traffic on Union Boulevard the entrance/exit to the facility is located off Overla Boulevard, but the amount of traffic will not be significant.

An additional activities annex might be added onto the building after the business becomes established. The side exit facing east was intentionally designed to allow for a connector to any future expansion.

‘Empowered Community Services,’ has been completed by Great Lakes Property Development, LLC at the southeast corner of Union and Overla boulevards on approximately two acres of previously vacant land. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_NewBuilding.jpg ‘Empowered Community Services,’ has been completed by Great Lakes Property Development, LLC at the southeast corner of Union and Overla boulevards on approximately two acres of previously vacant land. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind