No arrest made for abandoned baby

CLAYTON — No charges have as yet been filed after a 2-year-old girl was abandoned at the intersection of Seville Drive and Taywood Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

A resident, Mark Barnhill, was in his front yard and witnessed a man pull up in a green car with a heavily damaged front end remove the child still in a carrier and then drove south on Taywood toward Westbrook Road.

Police have identified a man and woman as potential suspects. Neither has been charged and neither is in custody.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and later released to her grandmother. Police said the child is doing well.

