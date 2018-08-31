Gudforf Law sponsors Northmont blood drive

CLAYTON — Gudorf Law Group, LLC will sponsor the Northmont community blood drive Monday, Sept. 10 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Northmont Middle School cafeteria, 4810 West National Road, Clayton.

Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free Community Blood Center T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

The Community Blood Center’s ‘I Will Give Hope. Give Life’ graphic. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_CBC_I_Will_Give.jpg The Community Blood Center’s ‘I Will Give Hope. Give Life’ graphic. Contributed photo

Donors can pick a gift they might have missed

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

