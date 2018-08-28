Fall Fest offers free fun on the farm

TROTWOOD — Fall Fest has all the best family fun of fall on the Farm. Come to Sycamore Conservation Education Demonstration Farm on Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The farm is located at 3225 N. Lutheran Church Rd. at the corner of Wolf Creek Pike.

You have many options for how to spend your family time on the weekends, and the Montgomery Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) knows that. But you won’t find anything that is this fun for everyone, and this much of a value anywhere else. Parking, admission, and all activities are free.

Highlights include pony rides, hayrides, crafts and nature activities for the kids, farm animals to visit and sheep shearing demonstrations. Don’t miss the impressive power of antique equipment in action, threshing wheat and sawing logs into boards. Watch as a stump is transformed into a piece of art with a chainsaw, and enjoy Native American music from “Thunder with Hand” Cherokee Southern Drum group during the event. New for the 2018 Fall Fest will be a visit from the ‘Memory of Johnny Appleseed,’ local naturalist Douglas Horvath. He loves to wander the farm and share apples, along with stories of his life and travels.

Food trucks and farmers market vendors will be there to tempt you with delicious offerings and sweet treats, as well as farm fresh produce, handmade soaps and crafts. Visit the display tent for activities about wildlife, conservation, pollinators, and more. As children visit activities and make crafts, their free ‘bingo card,’ picked up at the Welcome Tent as you come in, will be stamped. If they collect enough stamps, they will be entered into a free raffle.

The Montgomery SWCD Children’s Games Area will have nature and agricultural themed games for children to enjoy, learning about natural resources and a simpler time by having fun.

Voting for the Montgomery Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors is open during the event from noon – 4 p.m. for Montgomery County residents over 18 years of age and others who qualify to vote. Each of the five members on the Board of Supervisors serves a three-year term and then must run again if they would like to continue.

Visit www.MontgomerySWCD.org for more details about the candidates and voting or call the Montgomery SWCD office at (937) 854-7645 for details on how to vote absentee and to get an absentee ballot request form.

Fall Fest is a wonderful family tradition to celebrate the change of the seasons. Come out and play on the farm, vote for the Board of Supervisors, bring your friends, and make some new ones. See you on the farm.

Local naturalist Douglas Horvath loves to wander the farm and share apples, along with stories of Johnny Appleseed's life and travels.

Reach the Montgomery Soil & Water Conservation District at (937) 854-7646.

