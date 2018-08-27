‘Love Does’ volunteers tackle 55 area projects

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God, in partnership with four area congregations, took on 55 service projects across the Miami Valley during its fourth annual “Love Does” outreach on Aug. 19.

“Love Does” involved approximately 1,000 participants who tackled tasks ranging from property maintenance and cleanup to school painting, preparing and serving meals, washing cars and hosting community gatherings. Instead of attending a traditional worship service that Sunday, those involved in “Love Does” moved outside the church to lend a hand in many corners of the Dayton area.

“While people serve the community year-round at Salem, once a year we halt everything to draw a line in the sand as to who we are as a church,” said Kyle Hayes, outreach pastor at Salem. “We exist for those in our community who are not yet here.”

Joining Salem in the “Love Does” initiative were Fort McKinley United Methodist Church in Dayton, The Point in Trotwood, Germantown First Church of God and Miamisburg First Church of God.

“Love Does is our way of reminding the community of who we are and what we are for, not against,” Hayes said. “That’s why we love to say we are ‘for the valley’ and ‘for the world’ on a weekly basis. We love our city.”

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about “Love Does” or other ministries at Salem, please call (937) 836-6500 or visit salem.church.

Love Does volunteers preparing breakfast at the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. Contributed photo Love Does volunteers hosting a free cookout in the Broadmoor neighborhood in Trotwood. Contributed photo