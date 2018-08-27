Rotary topic focuses on Dayton inventors

CLAYTON — Jim Charters, local expert on Dayton Inventions, spoke to the Northmont Rotary about the history of Dayton and its inventors as well as their inventions.

In addition to his volunteer tutoring activities with Centerville Schools, he serves as a resource for the Carillon Historical Park. His focus for the Rotary was “Dayton, Home of 1000 Factories.”

Little known facts about Dayton include that the first Indy 500 pace car was built in Dayton by the Stoddard Car Company. At its peak, NCR employed 22,000 individuals. John Patterson developed the cash register to correct accountability in a local bar that he owned.

John Deeds wanted to electrify the cash register because it was becoming harder to crank as more options were added to it. He hired Charles Kettering to develop the process for doing so. This electric crank ultimately became the self-starter for a car.

There were a number of inventors in Dayton at that time that collectively worked together in a barn and became known as the “Barn Gang.” This group ultimately founded the Dayton Engineering Labs Company which was shortened to DELCO.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

