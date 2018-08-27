Northmont Band Premiere set for Sept. 1

CLAYTON — The Northmont Marching Band will host its 52nd Annual Northmont Band Premiere Sept. 1 at the Northmont Stadium, beginning at 5 p.m.

Under the direction of Brian Wissman, band director, and Mark Johnston, assistant band director, the Northmont Marching Band will culminate the evening by performing opening segments of its 2018 show, “Once We Were Young,” a Peter Pan-inspired performance.

The event kicks off the marching band season for a dozen Dayton-area marching bands, including Vandalia-Butler, Brookville, Centerville, Bellbrook, Miamisburg, Carroll, and many others.

In addition to enjoying the bands’ performances, several vendors will be on hand selling band-related items, and concessions will be available throughout the evening, as well as a baked goods stand.

Tickets are available at the event, and ample parking is located at the high school.

Information on the event can be found at the Northmont High School Marching Band website: http://northmontband.org/.

The Northmont Marching Band is shown performing at a Bands of America competition in Indianapolis. Contributed photo