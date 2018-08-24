Grant helps Englewood make upgrades

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood utilized a grant from the Montgomery County Solid Waste District to make some improvements and upgrades to some of its equipment over the summer.

New playground equipment and surfacing was installed at the government center park next to the library. New park benches and trash receptacles were also installed at this location, as well as along Main Street at many of the bus stop locations. Additionally, two new picnic tables were purchased and placed at Centennial Park next to the popular splash pad.

The recycling incentive grant is awarded to organizations making efforts to go green and be more environmentally friendly through projects involving the use of equipment made from recycled materials. All of the new equipment the City of Englewood purchased for this project was made from recycled materials including reprocessed plastics and metals.

The incentive grant program for Solid Waste District members will provide funding to District members to enhance, increase and promote:

• Recycling in the County

• Waste reduction

• Litter prevention

• Composting opportunities

• End use markets of recycled materials

Eligibility

All District members of the Montgomery County Solid Waste District are eligible to participate in the program. Municipality requirements include:

1. Abide by the terms of the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Operational Rules adopted February 23, 2010.

2. Have an established recycling program for residents by means of contracting, subscription or operating their own recycling program.

3. Submit annual recycling data to the District.

4. Attend a mandatory application pre-submission meeting.

Non-profit organizations and public schools (K-12) are eligible through a sponsorship by a solid waste district member.

The new playground equipment and surfacing installed at the government center park next to the library was purchased with a grant provided by the Montgomery County Solid Waste District. The Montgomery County Solid Waste District grant enabled the city to install new trash receptacles along Main Street at many of the bus stop locations. Two new picnic tables were purchased with the Solid Waste District grant and placed at Centennial Park next to the popular splash pad adjacent to the catch and release fishing pond.

Staff Report

Reach the City of Englewood at (937) 836-5106.

