Northmont DECA to host putt-putt outing

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont DECA chapter is hosting its first putt-putt golf outing on Saturday, September 15 (rain date September 22) at Putters Par-adise at the Englewood Fun Center and will begin at 11 a.m.

Each team will be allowed four players and the price to play is $12 a golfer, which includes a snack and a drink. While the focus of the event is to bring the community together, there will also put be some prizes: the winning team will receive a $100 prize and each player will leave with an assortment of prizes donated by businesses in the community. A few other mini games involving golf will also be part of the outing

Pick-up a form from the Englewood Fun Center, the Englewood Code Credit Union, or Northmont High School from Mr. Wagner and sign up for a fun-filled Saturday you won’t want to miss.

Also, there is an opportunity to become an event sponsor. For more information about the event or sponsorship contact DECA Advisor Eric Wagner at ewagner@northmontschools.net or (937) 832-6600.

