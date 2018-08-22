Englewood seeking applicants for city council

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Patricia Burnside is soliciting letters of interest from qualified residents interested in serving on city council.

Letters of interest will be accepted until the end of business, August 29. Applicants must be 18 years old and a city resident for at least one year. The successful candidate will fill an unexpired term until November 30, 2019. Applicants may be personally interviewed by the mayor and council.

Please address letters to:

Mayor Pat Burnside

c/o Kerry Norman, clerk of council

333 West National Road

Englewood, Ohio 45322.

Questions may be directed to Kerry Norman at (937) 836-5106.

