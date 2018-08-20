Northmont Chamber Business EXPO is Oct. 2

CLAYTON — The annual Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce Business EXPO is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton.

Early Bird Special – single booth is $250 plus electric if paid by Aug. 30.

Promotional material deadline is Sept. 4 and registration deadline is Sept. 14. Direct sales are available. New this year: Vendor employees are eligible to be entered into a drawing to win a one-year YMCA membership.

The Chamber is still seeking sponsors. Grand Sponsor – $1,500, Platinum Sponsor $750 and Gold Sponsor – $500, includes one free booth space and early choice of booth location. For additional perks call Chamber CEO Cathy Hutton at (937) 836-2550.

Booth space for chamber members is $275 plus $30 for electric (optional). Booth space for non-members is $475 or join the chamber to receive the discount rate. Booth space includes an 8-foot backdrop, one 6-foot draped table and an identification sign.

Registration forms can be found online at: www.northmontchamber.com/pdf/2018/Expo%20Flyer2018.pdf

To reserve your booth, fill out, sign and mail the form along with your registration fee to:

Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce

Attn: Cathy Hutton

P.O. Box 62

Englewood, OH 45322

Full payment along with the signed registration form must be received by Sept. 4 to be listed as a vendor on the EXPO ad and flyer. Cancellations received in writing by NACOC’s CEO by Sept. 15 will be returned in full. After such date, no refund will be made.

Each booth is registered and assigned to only one business. No exhibitor is permitted to share or sublet booth space. This includes information that is political, social or non-business in nature.

Booth set-up on Oct. 2 begins at 1:30 p.m. with completion by 3 p.m.; networking and snacks for the vendors will be served from 3 to 4 p.m. The booth must be continuously staffed from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Volunteers will be available during the event to give short breaks to single staffed booths. Facility must be cleared of all displays, literature and merchandise immediately after 7 p.m. closing on Oct. 2.

Rules & Regulations

• Vendors are required to hold a valid license and produce it upon request.

• No Alcohol, Cigarette including Vapor Cigarette or Drug sales on Church grounds. No gambling activities.

• Direct sales, displays, solicitation and/or distribution of information must be within the confines of your booth.

• Solicitation of money for purpose of raffles, lotteries, contests, charities or political contribution is prohibited.

Displays must not cause damage to any part of the Salem Church of God building or premises, must conform to fire codes, and must not be disruptive to other exhibitors. No live pets are permitted as part of exhibits.

No exhibitor is allowed to accept materials distributed by non-paying vendors and will promptly advise EXPO officials of anyone distributing materials.

Articles and pictures taken at the EXPO shall be approved by the NACOC before publishing in any form of media.

If for any reason the Chamber fails to open EXPO 2018, due to strikes, fires, casualties, acts of God, or other causes beyond the Chamber’s control, than it shall not be in any manner financially liable to the Exhibitor.

NACOC has right to:

• Reject or prohibit any exhibit, or part thereof, which in its opinion is not suitable or keeping with the character of the event. No refund will be made if this occurs.

• Remove any exhibitor who cannot or will not comply with this agreement. No refunds.

• Adopt and enforce further rules as deemed necessary in keeping with the character of the event.

NACOC, its Board of Directors or the Salem Church of God and their agents and employees are not responsible for any injury, loss or damage that occurs to the Exhibitor, their employees or property, or to any person, prior, during or after the period covered by the Exhibitor contract. Each Exhibitor therefore expressly indemnifies and holds harmless NACOC, its Board of Directors and Salem Church of God and their agents and employees form liabilities, claims, demands, damages or costs for or arising out of the use of facilities, whether it be caused by negligence of the Exhibitor of either Board of either party’s agents or employees or otherwise.

Reach the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce at (937) 836-2550.

