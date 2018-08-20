Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Clay Township

Report 18-2254-08: An officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation and found the driver and passenger to be in possession of drugs. One was also a wanted subject. After approaching the vehicle the driver presented an Arizona driver’s license and the passenger an Indiana driver’s license. When asked what they were doing up this way they looked at each other and the driver said they were helping a friend move. When asked where, they looked at each other again and said Dayton. The officer observed a large amount of luggage in the backseat and called for a Brookville officer to assist as well as a K9 unit. A Darke County deputy arrived with his K9 to perform a “free air sniff” and the dog alerted to the back seat area. Officers located several plastic bags containing possible methamphetamine, pills and white rock substances. A loaded syringe was found inside a back pack. A digital scale with a white residue on it was found inside a duffel bag with multiple small Zip Lock Baggies. Kris F. Laufenburger, 38, at large, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs and had a possible warrant out of Michigan, which could not be confirmed. Kevin P. Jurich, 47, of Kendaville, Ind., was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drugs and was arrested on a warrant through Clay Township for narcotic equipment. Laufenburger and Jurich were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-2255-08: Police responded to the Sunoco station at W. National Road and State Route 49 on the report of a male that had overdosed. Upon arrival police found several people, including a nurse, attending to a white male lying on the ground. A female subject advised that she and a friend were giving her nephew a ride when he began to overdose. Officers noted that the subject was unconscious but breathing. While checking the male’s back pack an officer found a plastic pill bottle containing a plastic bag with white powder. Brookville medics arrived and administered Narcan and the subject regained consciousness. Levi M. Johnson, 25, of Eaton, was charged with possession of drugs. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Aug. 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-059817: Police responded to Buffalo Wild Wings on the report of a subject that refused to pay his bill totaling more than $48. The white male subject fled the business and ran into a wooded area behind Thunderbowl. An officer positioned himself behind Northmont Plaza above Thunderbowl in an attempt to intercept the subject and minutes later spotted the subject coming out of the woods and took him into custody. Christopher M. Sturm, 34, of Dayton 45403, was charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2262-08: Police investigated criminal damaging to a pair of storage sheds on Shoreline Drive. A trailer home was also damaged with the screens on the back windows cut and smudged hand prints where someone had tried to force the windows open. A neighboring trailer home had the access panel to the water heater opened and a fence on the back of the property pulled down. The owner also found a plastic tub and industrial plastic wrap left on her property that did not belong to her. A tan trashcan was also missing.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

City of Union

Report 18-060207: Luke Miller-Search, 19, of Trotwood, was arrested by Kettering Police on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of receiving stolen property. Miller-Search was released to a Union officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2265-08: Police responded to the 9500 block of Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd. on the report of a window being shot with a BB gun. The resident showed the officer where the west bedroom window that had a hole in the screen and the glass with a BB lying on the window sill. The BB appeared to have come from a neighbor’s house directly to the west. The officer went to the neighbor’s and spoke to the father. He asked if any of his kids owned a BB gun and he confirmed that they did. The officer informed him of the damage to the neighboring resident’s window and he stated that one of his sons probably shot the window. He agreed to pay for the damage.

Report 18-2266-08: Police responded to a home in the 9400 block of Arlington Rd. on a report of identity theft. The resident reported that she received a phone call from a collection agency in regards to someone that had used her Social Security number to obtain an AT&T Uverse account. The amount attempting to be collected was between $700 and $800 for service at a rental property on Iroquois Ave. in Dayton.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1541: While on patrol an officer observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted subject. Charles Rosener, 33, of Dayton 45410, was charged with driving under suspension / failure to reinstate and was arrested on an active warrant issued by Riverside Police. Rosener was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-060313: Police responded to Motel 6 on the report of an unresponsive subject. Police arrived a found a white male lying on the bed gasping for air. Medics arrived and administered five doses of Narcan and the subject opened his eyes and sat up. The subject was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North where he admitted to a doctor that he had snorted heroin. James E. Ennis-Hartwell, 53, of Dunn, N.C., was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-060403: A female subject came to the police department to report a theft. She stated she was involved in a crash on Aug. 3 and left her vehicle at the crash scene as it was neither drivable or in the roadway. She had the vehicle towed the following morning and once it was dropped off she began cleaning the interior sand discovered the faceplate to her car stereo missing along with three different prescription medications.

Report 18-060490: Police responded to McDonald’s on National Road on the report of a white female that had entered the restaurant who appeared to have been driving impaired. Officers arrived and immediately recognized the female from past interactions. An officer immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol. She was clearly too intoxicated to care for herself. Kristina L. Luken, 39, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-060391: Police responded to P&G on the report of an assault involving two women. Both signed a refusal to prosecute form. No charges were filed.

Report 18-060427: Police were dispatched to Main Street at Phillipsburg-Union Road on the report of a crash. Upon arrival police found a maroon Cadillac on the sidewalk on Phillipsburg-Union that crashed through a fence. The driver of a Chevy Silverado involved in the crash stated that as he was driving south and in the right turn lane. When the light turned green and as he made his turn the Cadillac turned west from the left turn lane and slammed into a trailer being hauled by the Silverado. The Cadillac then crashed into the fence by the intersection. When the officer spoke to the driver of the Cadillac he stated he didn’t know what had happened. An odor of alcohol was detected. Clifford R. Erli, 44, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to control. He was issued a court summons and released at his residence.

Thursday, Aug. 9

City of Union

Report 18-060638: The theft of a cell phone from a purse was reported at P&G. The phone was tracked to an address on Wolf Road in Dayton.

Friday, Aug. 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-060836: John P. Shern, 35, of Dayton 45405, was arrested on a felony warrant for a probation violation and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-061030: Police responded to Murphy Oil on the report of a white male subject passed out on the bathroom floor. Police arrived and found an empty can of compressed air next to the subject and could smell the contents in the air. Medics arrived to treat the subject who admitted to inhaling the contents of the can. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment. Darryl G. Parson, 57, of Trotwood, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-061043: Police responded to Walmart on the report of an employee that took a $20 bill left behind by a customer from the self-check-out and placed it in her pocket. After briefly walking away the customer returned to retrieve the $20 bill and after being unable to find it a manager reimbursed the customer from petty cash. Angela T. Barlow, 45, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft and issued a court summons. Her employment was terminated.

Saturday, Aug. 11

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1551: Police responded to Circle K on a theft complaint. The clerk stated that a white male subject that is a regular customer who often comes into the store several times a day, walked back to the beer cooler and grabbed two 18 packs of Budweiser and walked out without paying. Employees said that they did not know his name but that he lives in the neighborhood behind the store and usually arrives on foot. The employees said that they wanted the subject trespassed from the property once he is identified.

City of Englewood

Report 18-061317: Police responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts on the report of a theft of a purse from a vehicle. The right rear passenger window of a vehicle had been smashed with glass found on the ground. An employee was pursuing the suspect on foot, a thin black male in his late teens wearing a white shirt and red shorts, who was last seen in the area of W. Wenger Road and Holiday Drive. The suspect entered a wooded area behind Company 7 BBQ. Police searched the area but could locate the suspect. The stolen purse contained $600 cash, a driver’s license, $200 in miscellaneous gift cards and Visa card that was immediately cancelled.

City of Union

Report 18-061326: Police responded to the Meadows of Martindale Apartments on a threats complaint. A subject stated that he was in town to visit his girlfriend and the parking spaces near her apartment were taken so he parked further down in the lot. Another tenant did not like him parking there and threatened to cut his tires. The apartment complex has no assigned parking spaces. The tenant that issued the threat told police that he did threaten to cut the tires but that he didn’t really mean it. He said he was just angry and would not threaten him again.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-2.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind