Community Calendar

Englewood seeking applicants for city council

ENGLEWOOD – Mayor Patricia Burnside is soliciting letters of interest from qualified residents interested in serving on city council. Letters of interest will be accepted until the end of business, August 29. Applicants must be 18 years old and a city resident for at least one year. The successful candidate will fill an unexpired term until November 30, 2019. Applicants may be personally interviewed by the mayor and council. Please address letters to Mayor Pat Burnside, c/o Kerry Norman, clerk of council, 333 West National Road, Englewood, Ohio 45322. Questions may be directed to Kerry Norman at 836-5106.

Northmont Band to host ice cream social

ENGLEWOOD — The annual Northmont High School Marching Band Ice Cream Social will be held at Centennial Park on Sunday, August 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Bring your family and friends to help support your Northmont Marching Band. Centennial Park is located at 321 Union Blvd.

Picnic in the Park scheduled for Aug. 25

ENGLEWOOD — Festivities for the 4th annual Picnic in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, August 25 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Englewood Centennial Park. This event is hosted by Happy Corner Church of the Brethren, Englewood Truck, and other local sponsors, and is free to the public. Features include live entertainment, inflatables, a dunk tank, free food, and activities for the entire Family.

Post 707 to serve pancake breakfast

ENGLEWOOD — American Legion Post 707 located at 200 West National Road, Englewood will be holding a pancake breakfast on Sunday, August 26 from 8 to 10 a.m. The cost of $7 gets you all you can eat, pancakes, sausage links, orange Juice, milk and coffee. First-responders and active military eat free. All proceeds go towards the Northmont High School Navy Jr. ROTC. Event is open to the public.

Pancake breakfast to benefit Northmont FISH

ENGLEWOOD — A community pancake breakfast benefiting Northmont FISH will be held at the Earl Heck Community Center on Friday, August 31 from 9 – 11 a.m. A donation of two or more non-perishable food items for the Northmont FISH food pantry will get you a ticket to this event. Tickets can be picked up at the Earl Heck Community Center weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. when you drop off your food donation. This event is sponsored by the City of Englewood and StoryPoint of Troy. For more information, please call 836-5929. The Earl Heck Center is located at 201 N. Main Street in Englewood.

Clayton Labor Day fireworks and festival set

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton invites area residents to attend its annual Labor Day fireworks display and community festival. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 2 at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave. The festival begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Come enjoy free popcorn, snocones, cotton candy, face painting and bounce houses. A performance by Northmont High School a capella group ‘Catalyst’ will also take place during the festival. Plenty of free on-site parking available.

Square dance lessons offered

UNION — The Grand Squares Square Dance Club, which dances monthly on the 4th Friday at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ at 9190 Frederick Pike in Butler Twp., is announcing its new lesson class. The first two lessons are free on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 18 September from 7-9 p.m. at the Mill Ridge Community Center, 1000 Mill Ridge Circle, Union. All following lessons are at the same time and place. The cost is $2.50 per person per lesson. You do not need a partner for lessons. When lessons are completed, you will be able to dance at more than a dozen clubs in the Greater Dayton area. As you dance to contemporary music, you will reduce stress, exercise both your mind and body, have fun, and make new life-long friends—-all at the same time. For information call Judy and Tom at (937) 231-1657 or Judy & Walt at (937) 898-2720.

Gymnastics and tumbling classes offered

ENGLEWOOD — Gymnastics and Tumbling classes are offered at the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 N. Main St., throughout the year. These classes are open to children 5 and older. Private lessons are also available. For more information, please call Kristy at 698-5182.

Northmont Community Market opens

CLAYTON — The Northmont Community Market is now open every Sunday through Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of Esther Price Candies, 4810 Balzano Blvd. in the Village of North Clayton. Shop more than 20 local vendors offering fresh produce, flowers and herbs, baked home goods, art and crafts and much more. For more information please contact Market Manager Tasha Jenkins at (937) 380-1971 or northmontmarket@gmail.com

Church preschool accepting applications

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Preschool is currently accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. In existence since 1968, the preschool offers Monday, Wednesday, and Friday classes for 4-year-olds while 3-year-olds attend Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The preschool serves students from local school districts. It offers comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare students for kindergarten – including pre-reading and pre-writing skills, math and science. There is a mix of structured learning along with time for free play. For more information about the Englewood United Methodist Preschool, please call Krista Witters at 836-5203.