AMBER Alert: Child abducted in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy police say was abducted in Miamisburg by his mother on Monday.

Police say the boy was taken from 514 Maple Street around 4:00 p.m. on August 13. The boy’s name is Atticus Philips and police describe him as a white male with blondish brown hair, hazel eyes and 3’0” tall weighing between 35 and 40 pounds.

Authorities say the suspect is Kelsy Hannah, 20, who is a white female with red hair and green eyes, 5’7” tall and weighing 210 pounds. It’s believed Hannah is driving a gold 199 Chevrolet with Ohio registration GGJ3645. There’s a possibility that Hannah fled to Kentucky or Tennessee. Police say Phillips may be in immediate danger.

If you see the vehicle or have information, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 225-4357 or 911.

MCSO Photo An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year old Atticus Phillips. He is suspected to be with Kelsey Hannah. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_KelseyHannah-1.jpg MCSO Photo An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year old Atticus Phillips. He is suspected to be with Kelsey Hannah. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_AtticusPhillips-1.jpg