Northmont holds Safety Patrol Academy

CLAYTON — A Safety Patrol Academy was held at Northmont High School last week to help crossing guards learn how to keep their fellow classmates safe.

More than 100 kids came in and had a meeting with the Student Resource Officers from Englewood (Doug Hacker) and Clayton (Tom Hamlin). They were taught crossing and basic safety rules by watching a training video and then met with their patrol advisors who taught them how to check for gaps in traffic and when it is safe for students to use crosswalks.

That training took place in the high school parking lot to prepare patrollers for actual work on roads adjacent to the schools. The Safety Patrollers received swag bags from AAA, which partially sponsors the annual Safety Patrol Academy.

According to Cindy Antrican of AAA, it is important for drivers to put down their cell phones when near a school zone. AAA says accidents involving pedestrians getting struck have increased throughout the Miami Valley.

“If you’ve just been engaged with that phone, your brain is not fully engaged with the task at hand, which is driving. We are going to be happy to have the signs in as many yards as we can get them in,” said Antrican.

Students returned for classes at all Northmont City Schools (high school, middle school, Englewood, Englewood Hills, Northmoor, Northview and Union elementary schools) on Wednesday, Aug. 15 while students returned to class at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center on Thursday.

Englewood Police issued the following reminder pertaining to Ohio law and school buses stopped to load or unload students:

All vehicles traveling in the same direction of the bus always have to stop when it does.

The only time drivers traveling the opposite direction don’t have to stop for a school bus is on a divided highway with at least four lanes – two lanes one way, two lanes going the other way with a double yellow line, a shared turn lane (such as Main Street in Englewood, Clayton and Union) or some other kind of divider such as a grass way or cement barrier between lanes, like Union Boulevard in Englewood.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_SafetyPatrol_UN.jpg Contributed photo This graphic shows when motorists must stop for a school bus loading or unloading students. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_BusTrafficRules.jpg This graphic shows when motorists must stop for a school bus loading or unloading students. Contributed photo