Gazebo installed at Wellfield Park

UNION – Wellfield Park, more commonly known as “Union Pond,” recently had a gazebo shelter installed adjacent to the parking lot on River Road. The park has also received many other improvements that have generated positive feedback from residents.

“As you all know the pond shelter has been installed and we have been a getting a lot of good comments about that,” City Manager John Applegate told members of city council at Monday’s meeting. “It’s amazing the number of people I see there every day with their kids.”

Vice Mayor John Bruns added, “It’s a very nice, easy walk around the pond now. It’s not a long distance and it’s just a very relaxing slight walk.”

Applegate said other improvements will include the addition of a sidewalk from the parking lot to the shelter as well as a handicap table. An existing table will be moved underneath the shelter. A swing might also be installed.

Last fall the city cleared brush around Union Pond, mainly honeysuckle.

The city was trying to find a way to improve the pond area without destroying the nature area with a huge backhoe. A brush cutter was used to clear out the honeysuckle, some of which had grown to a tremendous size. The city also found a company named ‘Mud Suckers’ to dredge silt from the pond. The company began extracting muck and silt from the pond in early August 2017 but the project was not progressing fast enough to suit Applegate. He offered use of the city’s 6-inch pump that once pumped 15 million gallons out of the city’s lagoon years ago.

That enabled the company to triple the amount of silt extracted from the pond. The pond was once only four to six feet deep and is now 10 to 12 feet deep after the silt was removed.

The brush cutting has drastically changed the appearance of the land around the pond and has made it accessible for residents to enjoy. A path was also opened up to allow access via truck to the lower pond.

“We are not done yet,” Applegate added. “It will probably be a two or three year project.”

The city received a grant from the Montgomery County Solid Waste District to purchase six picnic tables, benches and trash receptacles for the pond area as well as a sign.

