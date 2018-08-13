Phase III of water main project approved

UNION — Phase III of the W. Martindale Road water main replacement project got the green light Monday night by Union city council.

Council adopted Ordinance 1686 authorizing a contract with Coate Construction, LLC. Phase III will run from the intersection Merrymaid Drive at W. Martindale up to Shaw Road. Total cost of the project has been set at $207,335. The project should be completed by Nov. 1.

“The drawings are all done and I have signed off on them and Coate agreed to keep the same contract price as Phase II,” said City Manager John Applegate. “The project should be completed by Nov. 1. The goal will be to get the road paved while the weather is still good.”

Phase II got paved just west of Merrymaid on Monday and should be striped by Wednesday. The paving was originally scheduled to take place Saturday but a morning rain postponed paving until Monday, which conflicted with an open house taking place at Union Elementary.

“We went, ‘What?’ It was exciting for a while,” Applegate said.

Fortunately the school principal sent out a ‘One Call’ to notify as many parents as possible about the road closure with directions on how to access the school from the back way. The last portion of the project ends at McCraw Drive and pipe will be installed by the end of the week and the service connections to homes on the south side of the road completed before Phase III extends the project up to Shaw Road.

The Road Closed signs at State Route 48 will be moved west to the area of Martindale impacted by Phase III.

Vice Mayor John Bruns noted that Phase II got completed early because the first day of school for Union Elementary is Aug. 15.

“Will Phase III interfere at all with school traffic?” Bruns asked.

The answer was that it would because infrastructure will be replaced on both sides of the road during Phase III. During Phase II one lane was open for residents living in the immediate area.

“What will be different is that during Phase II there wasn’t very many services on the north side of Martindale, but when we get up there we have services on both sides of the road and there won’t be any traffic allowed through until they get those service connections put in,” Applegate said. “That will probably be around the first part of October. We will keep the school posted as to when the road will close, but until that point bus traffic will be able to get through.”

Council Member Helen Oberer, who just retired as a bus driver for Northmont City Schools, pointed out that most of the bus traffic accessing Union Elementary comes from the west, which is the section of the road affected by Phase III.

In a related matter, council passed Resolution 18-15 to authorize Applegate to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Fund and/or local transportation improvement programs for Phase IV of the water main replacement project, which will take place on East Martindale Road from State Route 48 to River Road.

“That will be the last of the water main replacement. That line was put in back in 1958,” Applegate stated. “Hopefully we will get funded for that project to basically get everything replaced in the old part of town which was installed at the same time as the original water tower. That project is around $249,000. We are still tweaking the numbers. The application has to be submitted no later than a week from this Thursday.”

Phase IV would be funded 75 percent by a loan and 25 percent by grant funding. If the application is approved the contract would arrive by July 1, 2019 and once that is done the city would authorize engineering plans to be drawn up and then the project would be sent out for bid.

