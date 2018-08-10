Grandmother facing several charges

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Thursday that Diona Murray, 43, of Dayton, has been indicted for an incident that occurred on July 10 in Englewood.

On Tuesday, July 10 Murray was observed shoplifting in the Englewood Walmart on Hoke Road. An Englewood Police Officer spotted the vehicle Murray was driving and attempted to stop it. Instead of complying, she refused to stop and fled from the officer at speeds of nearly 90 mph.

“It is inconceivable that this defendant would endanger so many lives, including her own grandson, to get away from the police for a theft from Walmart,” Heck said.

Murray eventually crashed into a fence on Moss Creek Boulevard in the City of Clayton.

Murray and a juvenile passenger fled from the vehicle, leaving behind a 7‐year‐old child. The child was the Murray’s grandson.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Murray on:

• One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

• One count of receiving stolen property

• One count of endangering children

• One count of petty theft

Murray is currently in custody, being held on a $50,000 bond. She will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Abandoned 7-year-old grandson while fleeing from police