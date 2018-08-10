Fairview Brethren blood drive is Aug. 23

ENGLEWOOD — Fairview Brethren in Christ Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Thursday, Aug. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Great Room, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood. It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Donors have until Sept. 1 to enter the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

CBC is honoring summer donors with the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center’s ‘We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors’ T-shirt design. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_CBC_design.jpg Community Blood Center’s ‘We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors’ T-shirt design. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.