Clayton Labor Day fireworks and festival set

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton invites area residents to attend its annual Labor Day fireworks display and community festival.

This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 2 at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave.

The festival begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Come enjoy free popcorn, snocones, cotton candy, face painting and bounce houses. A performance by Northmont High School a capella group ‘Catalyst’ will also take place during the festival.

Plenty of free on-site parking available.