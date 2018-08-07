Hoke and Wenger intersection to close

CLAYTON — The intersection of Hoke and Wenger roads in Clayton will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a culvert replacement project.

“We received grant funding from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to pave Hoke Road next year,” said Public Services Director Randy Sanders. “Prior to that we did an inspection of all our pipes and unfortunately out of eight pipes, six are bad.”

The last pipe that needs to be replaced sits right on the edge of Hoke/Wenger intersection requiring both roads to be closed during the pipe replacement.

Last Thursday the city had to close Hoke between Wenger and Walmart to replace another section of pipe, but crews got the project completed by 3 p.m.

“This is a one day closure,” Sanders said. “We put a rush on this project to get it done before school starts.”

