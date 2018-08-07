Woodland to host Aviation Trail event

DAYTON — Take a tour of historic Woodland Cemetery with a visit to the Wright Brothers grave site, and see other highlights of the historic cemetery and arboretum Sunday, August 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton.

Aviation Trail holds an annual event each August to celebrate the birthdays of Orville and Katherine Wright. Each were born on August 19, Orville in 1871 and Katherine in 1874. With 2018 being the 70th anniversary of Orville’s burial, this year’s Aviation Trail event will be held at historic Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. The event also celebrates National Aviation Day.

A walking tour will include the Wright Brothers grave site where we will give a toast to the Wright Brothers and their family. The tour will visit the other notables in the same section as the Wright’s including Paul Laurence Dunbar, the Mead Family, the Kiser Family, Preserved Smith and many more. The walk will continue up to the Lookout and conclude with a walk back down to the Mausoleum.

Wine and Cheez-its will be served during the event. In case of rain, the activities will be moved indoors with a program in the Mausoleum and tours of the well-known Dayton residents resting peacefully in the Mausoleum.

• Parking is available on the main road as you enter through the main gates of the cemetery.

• Meet at the Mausoleum.

Please RSVP if you wish to attend this free event. RSVP by phone:

Nancy Horlacher: 937-496-8685 or email: nhorlacher@daytonmetrolibrary.org

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_AviationTrail-1.jpg