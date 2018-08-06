Entertainment for Art Festival announced

Free parking and admission. For more information visit www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival, or call the Earl Heck Community Center, (937) 836-5929.

5 p.m. - Rock It 88, Best of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

9 a.m. - Festival Parade begins at Union Blvd, and W. Wenger Road and ends at Centennial Park.

8 a.m. - 29th annual 5K Classic Run. Race day registration is from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at Kindred Funeral Home parking lot, 400 Union Blvd.

ENGLEWOOD — Join the fun at the 45th annual Englewood Art Festival August 11 and 12 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd. The full schedule of events is listed below.

ENGLEWOOD — Entertainment at the 45th annual Englewood Art Festival promises to be another major attraction for this week-end event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd.

Saturday’s entertainment begins with The Northmont High School Marching Band in concert at noon, followed by musician ‘Kip the Pirate’ (Kip Foster) at 1 p.m. Known as ‘The Acoustic Pirate’ Kip has opened for many rock bands, including ‘Cheap Trick.’ He performs regularly at The Wellington Grill in Beavercreek.

‘Turbo Accordions’ will take the stage at 3 p.m. Saturday. Ken and Mary have worked as an accordion duo for many years, playing all varieties of music for events mostly around the Midwest. Ken brings 40 years of music experience to the accordion duo. His music background includes the button style accordion, the tenor banjo, guitar, mandolin, and mandola. Ken was bestowed the title ‘Baron of the Banjo’ by Frankie Yankovic. Mary’s music career has spanned over 30 years, playing both the organ and piano accordion. She has performed at numerous festivals, banquets, and parties.

Saturday’s 5 p.m. evening concert will feature ‘Rock It 88.’ This five member band plays the best of the 60s with some cool tunes from the 70s mixed in. Each member has over 30 years’ experience playing in local bands.

Sunday’s entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with vocalist Lauren Kelly singing a mixture of oldies, jazz, top 40, alternative, 80s and more. The Englewood Civic Band under the direction of Teckla Dando will take the bandstand at 1 p.m. This 40 member band also participates in various concerts around the area.

‘Higgins-Madewell,’ a duo that delivers a unique style of acoustic music, will close the festival entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. Performing over 1,000 shows together this duo enjoys a loyal regional following which has earned them the Active Dayton Best Band award for three consecutive years. Their roots in blues, country, and classic rock can be heard in the powerful, yet melodic vocals of Erin Higgins and the tastefully aggressive work of Jeff Madewell. Covering artists such as Janis Joplin, Johnny Cash, Pink Floyd and the Allman Brothers, this duo will leave you checking their schedule for the next performance.

Saturday’s 5 p.m. evening concert will feature the five member band ‘Rock It 88’ playing the best of the 60s with some cool tunes from the 70s mixed in. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_rockit88.jpg Saturday’s 5 p.m. evening concert will feature the five member band ‘Rock It 88’ playing the best of the 60s with some cool tunes from the 70s mixed in. Contributed photos ‘Turbo Accordions’ will take the stage at 3 p.m. Saturday. Ken and Mary have worked as an accordion duo for many years, playing all varieties of music for events mostly around the Midwest. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_TurboAccordians.jpg ‘Turbo Accordions’ will take the stage at 3 p.m. Saturday. Ken and Mary have worked as an accordion duo for many years, playing all varieties of music for events mostly around the Midwest. Contributed photos ‘Higgins-Madewell’ will close the festival entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. Performing over 1,000 shows together this duo enjoys a loyal regional following which has earned them the Active Dayton Best Band award for three consecutive years. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_HigginsMadewell.jpg ‘Higgins-Madewell’ will close the festival entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. Performing over 1,000 shows together this duo enjoys a loyal regional following which has earned them the Active Dayton Best Band award for three consecutive years. Contributed photos

Staff Report