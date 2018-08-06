Frydman addresses Northmont Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — Renate Frydman, Ph.D., spoke to the Northmont Rotary about the Holocaust of World War II. Her husband was a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps and she documented much of his stories and life in a book she wrote, Anschel’s Story: Determined to Survive.

During her presentation, she explained what life was like for the Jews in Poland after the Nazi invasion.

Frydman has been writing since the age of eight, and worked as a contributing writer for the Dayton Daily News for 30 years. She has been involved with Holocaust education and remembrance since the 1960s until the present. She is curator of and docent for the Holocaust Exhibit, Prejudice & Memory at the Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton which has over a million visitors a year.

Frydman is producer and interviewer for the video series, Faces of the Holocaust, which was produced at Wright State University in 1985 and 1995. The series is used at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and throughout the world. She is a member of the Ohio Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education since its inception in 1986. She founded the Holocaust Education Committee and Dayton Holocaust Resource Center and remains active with both.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Renate Frydman (center) is shown with the Rotary Speaker Sponsor for the Day Scott Rolfes (left) and Frydman’s daughter Charlotte Golden (right).” https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_Frydman.jpg Renate Frydman (center) is shown with the Rotary Speaker Sponsor for the Day Scott Rolfes (left) and Frydman’s daughter Charlotte Golden (right).” Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.