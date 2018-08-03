Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — During World War II, some little boy enjoyed this toy Army truck with a cannon mounted on it, but perhaps it gave his mother unease as she pictured his father or older brother operating the real thing.

The Noma Company was known for toys and Christmas lights. (The company invented the “bubble lights,” lights with a small spire of liquid that bubbled when the base heated the liquid.) Unable to get metal or glass or other materials, it produced a line of “Noma Woodies,” toys made with wood and other non-restricted, inexpensive materials.

This truck is on display at the Randolph Township Historical Society History Center, which is open two Sundays a month from April through October. The Center also has a wooden duck with several ducklings attached. (The duck was supposed to quack when pulled along, but the “quack” has been removed—something of no surprise to any parent.) The Randolph Township Historical Society would welcome the donation or loan of any other toys from the 1960s or earlier for the display. Leave a message at the Center, 832-8358 or email rths@frontier.com.

In addition to the public hours, guests are welcome at the regular meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, as well as at the talk immediately afterward. Meetings are at 7 p.m. April through October and 1 p.m. November through March.

This toy Army truck with a cannon mounted on it was made by the Noma Company, which invented the popular Christmas “bubble lights,” lights with a small spire of liquid that bubbled when the base heated the liquid. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_Historic.jpg This toy Army truck with a cannon mounted on it was made by the Noma Company, which invented the popular Christmas “bubble lights,” lights with a small spire of liquid that bubbled when the base heated the liquid. Contributed photo

Toy from the past

Staff Report

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 832-8358.

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 832-8358.