Water main project begins

CLAYTON — Montgomery County Sanitary Engineering began a water main replacement project in the Northmoor subdivision this week.

The water main on multiple roads along the entire length of each street is being replaced as well as the lateral connections to each home.

“The project was supposed to start the week of July 23 but was delayed when the materials didn’t come in, but they started the project July 30,” said Randy Sanders, public service director.

After the water main is replaced the curb replacement work will be completed and then six roads in that area will be resurfaced. Roads involved in the paving including Seville Drive, Templehurst, Sydenham Drive, Stranwood Drive, Foursome Lane and Fairlawn Court.

“There are connections to the water main on all of those streets so we didn’t want to pave any of those until the water main project was completed,” Sanders said.

The Northmoor subdivision was built in 1963 and over the last decade the water main has failed in numerous locations.

“We have had so many blowouts out there that we submitted for a water main replacement,” Sanders added. “We put off paving that area as long as we could and the county received grant funding.”

The project is managed by Montgomery County and is funded by a grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The county received a $355,000 OPWC grant and a loan for $400,000 to help cover the cost of the $947,500 total project cost. The county contracted Kinnison Excavating to complete the project.

No roads will be closed during the project and motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.

Clayton contained water runoff from a spring located on a property along the north side of Seville Drive which should resolve ice on the roadway during the winter months.

Workers with Kinnison Excavating lowering a water valve into the intersection of Seville Drive and Fairlawn Court late Wednesday afternoon. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_WaterValve.jpg Workers with Kinnison Excavating lowering a water valve into the intersection of Seville Drive and Fairlawn Court late Wednesday afternoon. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

