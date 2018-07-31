Union man makes 100th blood donation

DAYTON — Union donor Thomas “Tom” Ferdelman is truly a “Donor for all Seasons” who accepts every opportunity to help save lives. The “Donor for Life” journey to his milestone 100th lifetime donation July 27 at the Dayton Community Blood Center has included whole blood, platelets, plasma, and bone marrow donations.

Ferdelman began donating at mobile blood drives in the Englewood area in 1999.

“I just decided to do it,” he said. “I figured someone needs it. “We’ve got two guys at work right now that are off with cancer. Someone always needs blood, and someone always needs platelets.”

Ferdelman has worked at Frito-Lay in Dayton for 29 years. He made his first plasma donation at the Dayton CBC in 2008, and his first platelet donation in 2011. He is well aware of the vital need for platelets for the treatment of cancer patients.

“My mom passed away from leukemia four years ago,” he said.

Ferdelman averages about six donations per year. He donates platelets and plasma at least twice a year at the Dayton CBC, and donates at the Ginghamsburg Church blood drive once a year. He reached his milestone 100th donation by donating whole blood. It was his fourth donation of 2018, which has included two apheresis donations.

He volunteered for the bone marrow donation registry about 10 years ago was matched with a patient in need of a transplant. He donated through the centrifugation method. He received injections of a medication that draws more stem cells from the bone marrow into the blood. He then donated the cells through apheresis.

“It was about a six-hour centrifuge process at a center in Washington, D.C.,” Ferdelman said.

His blood donations have commonly helped patients across the Miami Valley, but this donation was soon on an international flight.

“I know mine went to a guy in Ireland,” he said.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Union donor Thomas ‘Tom’ Ferdelman made his milestone 100th lifetime donation July 27 at the Dayton Community Blood Center. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_TomFerdelman.jpg Union donor Thomas ‘Tom’ Ferdelman made his milestone 100th lifetime donation July 27 at the Dayton Community Blood Center. Contributed photo

Tom Ferdelman is a ‘Donor for all Seasons’

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

