Northmont modifies Latchkey Program

ENGLEWOOD — Northmont City Schools offer two types of payment programs to better suit families’ needs. The district listened to residents’ needs and has added options to latchkey.

To download a Latchkey information / enrollment form visit: https://www.northmontschools.com/ and click on the Latchkey link posted on the home page.

The Flexible Program will be billed by the hour at $3.50 per hour. All times will be rounded up to the next hour.

The Contract Program will be billed by either Part Time or Full Time status. Please complete the form by your child’s first day in latchkey and it will remain in effect until winter break. In January, you will have the opportunity to change to the Flexible program if your family situation has changed. There will be no additional charges for delays and late start days.

$60 per child per week for a.m. and p.m.

$30 per child per week for a.m. only

$30 per child per week for p.m. only

Additional Benefit

In the case of an emergency the district wants to assure parents that there is a safe place for a student to go to help parents in a time of need: $15 per child for emergency care for students that are not normally in Latchkey.

Additional Charges:

$10 per child for every 15 minutes late for pick up.

Latchkey frequently asked questions

1. What are the Latchkey hours at my school? Latchkey hours for before & after school care are:

Englewood Elementary, 6:30 – 9 a.m. and 3:40 – 6 p.m.

Englewood Hills 6:30 – 9 a.m. and 3:40 – 6 p.m.

Northmoor 6:30 – 9 a.m. and 3:40 – 6 p.m.

Union 6:30 – 9 a.m. and 3:40 – 5:30 p.m.

Northwood 6:30 – 9 a.m. and 3:40 – 6 p.m.

2. How often am I billed? Invoices are sent home every two weeks and are due at that time. Failure to pay in a timely manner may result in dismissal from the program.

3. Can my child wait for me outside at the end of the day after Latchkey? No. Parents must sign children out of Latchkey every day. No child will be permitted to wait outside for a parent to pick up.

4. Does Latchkey provide breakfast and snacks? Breakfast is available for purchase every morning in the school cafeteria. A snack is provided after school for no additional charge.

5. What happens if school is closed? In the event of a weather related delay, Latchkey will open at the normal time. However, if Northmont City Schools close for weather, Latchkey will be closed as well. If you have already dropped off, it is imperative that you make immediate arrangements for your child to be picked up. Parents are urged to have a reliable “back up” plan in place for situations such as this.

6. What about holidays and breaks? Northmont Latchkey is open on days when school is in session. This includes the last day of school. If Northmont City Schools are closed, Latchkey is closed as well.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont City Schools Board of Education office at (937) 832-5000.

