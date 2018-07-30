County treasurer addresses Rotary

CLAYTON — Carolyn Rice, treasurer of Montgomery County, recently spoke to the Northmont Rotary about the treasurer’s office. She specifically reviewed two different topics.

First, after giving an overview of taxes, schools, etc., she discussed a program developed in her office to help residents that are delinquent on paying property taxes. The monthly payment plan is an option for taxpayers who have become past due in their property taxes. Property owners entering into payment contracts become current on their property taxes by paying toward all new taxes while paying off prior delinquent taxes. All penalties and interest will not be added to the past due account as long as terms of the agreement are followed. This is a great plan that can halt further penalties and interest allowing the taxpayer to help get their finances in order.

Also, Rice serves as the chairperson of the Montgomery County Land Bank, which is a public authority that works in creative ways to eliminate blight and encourage redevelopment in Montgomery County communities. It promotes the rehab and reuse of abandoned, tax-delinquent properties and foreclosed homes – a proven strategy for stabilizing property values and preventing the disinvestment that can spiral into widespread neighborhood decline.

The Montgomery County Commissioners created the Land Bank in 2012 at the urging of the County Treasurer. This new organization was the County’s response to the U.S. housing crisis and the growing number of tax delinquencies and foreclosures that it caused throughout the county.

“As an Ohio land bank, MCLB has unique authorities to address these real estate issues,” Rice said. “And with a streamlined foreclosure process, our programs expedite distressed properties’ reuse and return to the tax roll.”

The mission of the Land Bank is, ‘To facilitate the transition of blighted, foreclosed and abandoned properties into viable, marketable properties by working collaboratively with public and private entities in a financially responsible, transparent manner with a long-term goal of returning these properties to the tax roll.’

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

(937) 540-0012.

