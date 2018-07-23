Barrow is Grand Marshal of Festival Parade

ENGLEWOOD — Dr. Michael Barrow has been selected as Grand Marshal of the Englewood Art Festival Parade and is being honored for his dedication and service to our community.

The 45th annual Englewood Art Festival officially opens with the Festival Parade Saturday, August 11 at 9 a.m. following the 5K Classic Run. The parade begins at the intersection of Union Boulevard and W. Wenger Rd. and finishes at the festival site in Centennial Park near National Road.

Dr. Barrow and his wife Sandy moved to the Northmont community in 1987 to establish his family medicine practice with a focus on sports and adolescent medicine. This fall will mark the start of his 32nd year as the Northmont Team Physician. In addition to being the longest serving Team Physician, he is also the Medical Consultant for Northmont City Schools, Medical Director of Sports Medicine at Miami Valley North, serves on the Northmont Strategic Planning Committee, and volunteers in the classroom.

Doc Barrow is an assistant team physician for the University of Dayton Flyers and is a volunteer associate clinical professor at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. In 1997, Barrow was the recipient of the Public Health Award from the American Academy of Family Physicians for his work with schools and adolescents, was a 2003 inductee into the Northmont Roll of Recognition, and in 2004, The Ohio Athletic Trainers Association awarded him the Ohio High School Team Physician of the Year Award. He also has been inducted into the Northmont Athletic Hall of Fame and the Northmont Football Hall of Fame.

Community involvement and civic responsibility are important values to Barrow. The family attends Salem Church of God where he is on the Board of Elders and volunteers on the Youth Staff. In addition, Barrow has been a Northmont Rotarian for 28 years.

Doc Barrow and his wife Sandy are proud parents of two Northmont High School graduates. Elizabeth and Catherine are both married and live in the community.

