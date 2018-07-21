Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive is July 26

ENGLEWOOD — The Davenport family will honor former Englewood police officer Bill Davenport with the seventh annual Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive Thursday, July 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Englewood Government Center community room, 333 West National Road.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new Community Blood Center “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Sgt. Bill Davenport served the Englewood community for nearly 38 years in law enforcement. He died in 2011 after a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks the plasma cells in the bone marrow. The Davenport family began hosting the blood drive in 2012 to honor his memory and encourage blood donations.

The family traditionally uses the blood drive as an opportunity to raise money to help fight blood cancer with raffle prizes donated by local businesses, a 50/50 raffle and “Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive” T-shirt sales.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

The Bill Davenport family poses for a photo at the 2017 Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Bill_Davenport_Family.jpg The Bill Davenport family poses for a photo at the 2017 Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive. Contributed photo

Tribute to former Englewood police officer now in 7th year

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

