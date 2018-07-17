‘Love Everywhere’ series to begin at Salem

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God will move toward its fourth annual “Love Does Sunday” in August with a teaching series titled “Love Everywhere,” which begins on Sunday, July 29.

“We have seen God do amazing work through ‘Love Does’ all around the Miami Valley and the world,” said Kyle Hayes, Salem’s outreach pastor. “This year we want to celebrate that story by expanding ‘Love Does’ into a whole sermon series. You will hear from three of our international partners who are leading the way in helping the sick, making home for the refugee and sharing hope with the poor.”

The series schedule and the ministry organizations to be highlighted the first three weeks:

July 29 – “Love for the Sick” (Caring Partners International)

Aug. 5 – “Love for the Refugee” (Heart for Lebanon)

Aug. 12 – “Love for the Poor” (Children of Promise)

Aug. 19 – “Love Does Sunday” (Numerous ministry teams from Salem will tackle varied service projects across the Miami Valley)

Aug. 26 – “Celebration Sunday” (‘Love Does’ stories, Baptisms in the Salem pond, church picnic with food trucks)

“Each week you will be able to come alongside these international partners and make some real change in the lives of those they serve globally,” Hayes said. “Throughout the series, we will be challenging you to pray, learn and activate your life toward others as we gear up to serve our community here in the Miami Valley on ‘Love Does Sunday,’ Aug. 19.”

Salem’s Sunday worship services are at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about the “Love Everywhere” series, “Love Does Sunday” or the ministries of Salem, please call (937) 836-6500 or visit salem.church.

Kyle Hayes https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Kyle_Hayes_RGB.jpg Kyle Hayes