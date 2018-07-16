Brookville 5K Picnic Run seeks participants

BROOKVILLE — Runners and walkers are invited to participate in the 28th annual Brookville 5K Picnic Run which will be held Saturday, July 28 at Golden Gate Park in Brookville.

This 5K course will take runner/walkers over a country road and city streets. The event begins at 8 a.m. from Golden Gate Park. Pre-registration is available at www.cantstoprunningco.com. You can pick up a registration form at Brookville Chamber of Commerce.

The entry fee is $25 with a T-shirt if received by July 19. Participants may also register on race day for $25 without a guarantee of a T-shirt. There is also a one mile fun run at a cost of $15. Proceeds from this event benefit the Brookville Band program.

For more information contact Joey Gooch at (937) 286-1689.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Picnic_5K.jpg