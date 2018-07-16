Assurance Baptist Church seeks members

UNION — A new church has opened in the Northmont area, Assurance Baptist Church.

Pastor Bryson Thompson says, “We are the nice Baptist!”

Based at 105 W. Martindale Rd. in Union, Bible Study preview services are now being held at 2 p.m. every Sunday. Beginning September 9 Assurance Baptist Church will be holding services at Englewood Elementary School, 702 Albert St. Englewood.

Pastor Thompson was born and raised in Wilmington. He attended Wright State University for two years before transferring to Wilmington College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in management and economics. During his time at WSU he developed a love for Dayton and the surrounding areas. He served at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, in the corrections division for 11 years, attaining the rank of corporal.

Thompson began working for Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington in September 2013 as an assistant pastor. After completing the church’s training program for pastors, Thompson was ordained in April 2017. Thompson and his wife Chandra have four children, Graysen, Zaviar, Savaya and Jalise.

Assistant Pastor Ben Miller served on the staff at Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington for over ten years. During his time at Wilmington he, along with his wife Grace led the youth department, College and Career, and Bus Ministry. They also led several children and youth to church camps all over Ohio. Ben and Grace are excited to serve the Lord at ABC Northmont.

The Thompson family is excited to be planting the Assurance Baptist Church in the Northmont area of Montgomery County. Assurance Baptist Church is an independent, Bible believing, evangelistic plant of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington.

Visit www.abcnorthmont.org for more details.

New church comes to the Northmont area